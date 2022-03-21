“Science fiction gets a bad rap”: Zoe Saldaña

The American actress, who is remembered for her iconic characters such as Neytiri in the movie Avatar or Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Zoe Saldaña, will be one of the main characters in the movie The Adam Project, playing the role of ‘Laura ‘.

This Netflix original sci-fi film is about the rescue he does Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) a pilot of the year 2050 who travels back in time to try to find Laura (Zoe Saldaña), his great love, who suffers an accident and is lost in time-space.

Saldaña spoke exclusively for W Radio’s Contrarreloj and assured that I always look forward to this proposal, since he declares himself a fan of the director of said film, Shawn Levy. However, she found herself in a difficult situation as she fell in love with the production script but had to recording in times of pandemic.

“The director sent me the script, I liked it a lot, I am a super fan, but the fact of traveling in the middle of the pandemic was something impressive for me, but those of Netflix managed to assure me that everything would be fine for me ”, Zoe said for Time Trial.

He also talked about the hundreds of projects he has done in the science fiction genre. “Aesthetically it is beautiful, they are filmmakers who are more curious people, more hopeful, therefore, they tend to be less prejudiced, they do not believe in boxes.”

And although he stated thatthe sci-fi genre gets a bad rap”, added that he loves science fiction, “I love it, when I don’t do it, I read with it, I swear”.

“If there were no boxes, and you could do what you genuinely like, you would always“, latest.