Science paper on adverse effects statistics disappears, and not because there were errors

This story is really strange: a recognized researcher in the field of biological statistics carries out a study on the adverse effects in minors related to the covid-19 vaccination and this paper, without any explanation, without any dispute, is “Suspended” after publication by the scientific journal Elsevier. Because?

Jessica Rose has a PhD in biological statistics from Bar-Ilan University of Israel. The young academic, with a colleague, decides to carry out a study on the adverse effect detection system of the CDC, the VAERS records the adverse effects of vaccines since 1990, but the reports have exploded since 2021.

The researcher applies her statistical analysis techniques to VAERS and notes the following:

These findings suggest a significantly higher risk of myocarditis following the use of COVID-19 injectable products than other known vaccines, and this is well above known baseline rates for myocarditis. COVID-19 injectable products are novel and have a genetic and pathogenic mechanism of action that causes the uncontrolled expression of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein within human cells. When combining this fact with the temporal relationship of the occurrence and reporting of AE (Adverse Effects), the biological plausibility of cause and effect and the fact that these data are internally and externally consistent with emerging sources of clinical data, it is argued the conclusion that the biological COVID-19 products are deterministic for the cases of myocarditis observed after injection.

In practice, the researcher found that in the 10-15 age group the number of myocarditis in vaccinated was 19 times higher than in boys who had not been vaccinated.. A very high figure that surprised the researcher herself and made her believe that, in reality, the adverse effects were not evaluated in the vaccine issue.

The really strange thing is happening now, however: the paper is published by the scientific journal Elsevier which then removes it from the publication “At the request of the author or of the reviewers”. Too bad that Jessica Rose has never been informed of the fact or even of the reasons behind this choice.

Obviously, as a researcher, she has the strong feeling that there is a censorship push in all this, and it is hardly possible to blame her. The problem of myocarditis in young people is known, but it would be necessary to investigate it more in depth, if only to dispel doubts.



