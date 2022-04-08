Science promotes research in brain and childhood cancer

The Ministry of Science and Innovation has promoted two lines of research one brain tumors and pediatric cancer. The objective is to advance in the knowledge of these diseases in order to facilitate diagnostic and therapeutic improvements for patients. The Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morantwho visited the Chamartín campus this Friday Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII)has stated that the Government of Spain is reinforcing health research with European funds, which is the most precious asset we have.

Morant, accompanied by the director of the ISCIII, Christopher Beldahas met with the researcher Pilar Sanchezleader of the ISCIII Neuro-oncology Unit, and Anthony Perez, researcher at the Pediatric Hemato-Oncology Service of the La Paz University Hospital Research Institute. Sánchez has spent years studying the gliomas, malignant brain tumors currently incurable, which typically appear in people over 50 years of age, although they are also diagnosed in children. Today, they are the leading cause of cancer death in patients under the age of 19.

To advance in the treatment of this type of tumor in children, the ISCIII is going to initiate a new research project, in collaboration with the Niño Jesús Hospital, which will combine the genetic information of individual tumors to generate in vitro models developed with the tumor cells themselves. In a complementary way, animal models will also be generated, with Drosophila flies, to mimic the development of tumors and bring closer the possibility of treating them more effectively.