Among the most common diseases in the population is certainly diabetes, a chronic disease characterized by an excess of glucose in the blood, or by hyperglycemia. The main forms of this disease are type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. This disease in its early stages does not cause symptoms. These in fact appear when it has been present for some time.

The causes of diabetes include genetic factors, i.e. familiarity and environmental factors, such as a sedentary lifestyle, incorrect eating habits. Therefore, an active lifestyle and a healthy and balanced diet are certainly recognized as measures to prevent the onset of diabetes. In fact, science says these two ingredients together in cooking could contain high blood sugar. In particular, it is a question of putting together two traditional foods of incredible quality, namely beans together with rice. It would therefore seem that this is a winning combination for those suffering from high blood sugar.

The study evaluated the glycemic response of the rice and bean meal compared to rice alone in adults with type 2 diabetes.

17 men and women aged 35 to 70 with type 2 diabetes participated. Of these, 14 were controlled with metformin and 3 with diet and exercise. The control meal of long grain white rice only and the pinto beans / rice, black beans / rice, red beans / rice meal were eaten for breakfast. Especially after a 12-hour fast. All the meals consumed were characterized by a carbohydrate content equal to 50 grams.

Blood glucose was then measured at baseline and at 30 minute intervals up to 180 minutes after a meal. The analysis revealed differences in glucose between treatments. In particular, differences were identified between the bean types and the rice-only control. In fact, the results showed that the postprandial glycemic values ​​were significantly lower for the three bean / rice treatments, compared to the consumption of rice alone.

Therefore, although diabetes can result from genetic factors, eating healthy and exercising could decrease the risk of its onset. Diseases such as diabetes, or even high cholesterol or triglycerides put a strain on the well-being of our health, triggering serious consequences. For example, consequences of such high values ​​could sometimes also be heart attack or stroke.

A healthy and balanced diet, rich in fiber together with an active lifestyle, can contrast and reduce values ​​such as blood sugar and high cholesterol.

In fact, according to the researchers, it appears that the consumption of traditional foods, such as beans along with rice, may provide non-pharmaceutical management of type 2 diabetes.

Therefore, in addition to periodically monitoring one’s state of health, by means of tests and checks, it would be optimal against blood sugar, to supplement the diet with these tasty legumes. In particular with a first course of rice and beans.

