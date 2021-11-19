Science study debunks the laboratory hypothesis

New trail in the intricate and opaque map that attempts to trace the origins of the Covid pandemic. Rewriting the chronology of the spread of Sars-CoV-2 is the prestigious magazine Science, which identifies patient zero in a Wuhan market vendor and rekindles the debate on the roots of the contagion, which alternately passed from the leap of species to the escape from the laboratory of the Chinese city.

The virologist’s thesis

Analyzing a variety of information from hospitals before the alarm was raised on December 30, 2019 and detecting discrepancies in the public information available, virologist Michael Worobey, professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Arizona, debunked the theory espoused by the ‘World Health Organization according to which the first to be infected was an accountant who lived miles away from Wuhan. Thanks to the discovery of a video interview, the study of a case described in a scientific article and a medical record, the scientist has reconstructed that the man, 41, did not get sick on December 8 as claimed by the WHO. but only on December 16th.

The leap of species

On the other hand, the infection of a woman who worked in the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market dates back to 11 December, as well as other cases reported by two hospitals and linked to the live animal market. Still other infections were geographically concentrated around it. “In this city of 11 million people, half of the first cases are related to a place the size of a football field,” Worobey told the New York Times, noting that “it becomes very difficult to explain this pattern if the epidemic is not started at the market ». Thus the hypothesis of the leap of species from animal to man takes up again, also because Worobey certainly cannot be accused of prejudicial beliefs. Last May, again in Science, the scientist wrote that the path of the virus escape from the laboratory or in any case a human error was to be followed seriously.

The theses of the experts

Peter Daszak, a disease expert who was part of the WHO investigative team, also agrees on Worobey’s new theory: “That date of December 8 was a mistake,” he also told the New York Times. Meanwhile, the health conditions of Chinese reporter Zhang Zhan are worsening, imprisoned after filming and disseminating images of an overcrowded hospital in Wuhan at the beginning of the pandemic, and now on hunger strike after being sentenced to 4 years in prison for ” caused public unrest ». The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has launched an appeal to the Beijing authorities asking for their immediate release.