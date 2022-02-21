Science, technology and humanism

When on December 25, 2021 our smartphones or television screens were filled with images of the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, we all became witnesses to a historic scientific mission. Thanks to the images captured by the telescope, we will be able to go back in time 13.5 billion years to the first generation of galaxies formed after the Big Bang. Orbiting around the Sun, the James Webb will have to fulfill two important missions: to explore the first ages of the universe and to study exoplanets, that is, planets around stars other than our Sun.

Amber Straughn, an astrophysicist at NASA, has stated that the space observatory will allow humanity to answer two essential questions: “Where did we come from?” and “Are we alone in the universe?” The results obtained by James Webb will enable us, in effect, not only to go back in time but also to understand many things about our galaxy and about life. The fact opens a new era of knowledge of enormous consequences. For now, it stimulates humanity’s dream of inhabiting other planets or finding manifestations of life on them.

Thinking about the James Webb satellite leads us to confirm the scientific and technological revolution that is transforming the world. In large companies, such as the space conquest, as well as in daily or production, business, communications, energy, medicine, advances in science and technology modify day by day the world and relationships of all kinds. The great discoveries find almost immediate application to people’s lives, to knowledge, to the world of work, to productivity, to the use of time, to the very vision of the world and its opportunities.

The future of applications comes with a load of promises and, simultaneously, with the warning about the risk of being left out of the changes it offers. The difference between advancing or staying behind becomes apparent. If the pandemic revealed our weakness and meant a time of change and limitations, with a reduction in economic activity, inflation and job losses, scientific and technological advances, in contrast, open up a hopeful world, full of expectations, and activate the force of knowledge and innovation. Everything suggests that they lead us towards a more humane world, with greater understanding and use of the forces and laws of nature.

There are those who think, like the Jesuit Teilhard de Chardin, French paleontologist and philosopher, that advances in understanding the world bring the encounter with its creator closer. From the trend of the universe, Teilhard glimpses the Omega Point, which he defines as “a harmonized collectivity of consciousness, which is equivalent to a kind of superconsciousness or the highest point of the evolution of consciousness.” The existence of the Omega Point is for him the implicit acceptance that the Universe makes sense, in contrast to the nihilistic positions that reject any possible purpose attributed to evolution.

In contrast to those who see scientific and technological progress as a source of opportunities to improve the quality of life and for the affirmation of a new humanism, there is no shortage of critical stances such as that of the historian Yuval Noah Harari, who affirms that “technological revolutions they leave political processes behind” and that “we are about to face a barrage of extremely useful devices, tools and structures that leave no room for the free will of individual human beings”. Despite the risks that Harari warns that advances such as genetic engineering and artificial intelligence could make liberalism, democracy and the free market obsolete, in his book Homo Deus, he states: “In the 21st century, the great project of the humanity will be to acquire divine powers of creation and destruction, and promote Homo Sapiens to Homo Deus.”

From a more positivist perspective, it is only possible to expect the convergence of science and consciousness, technological advances and freedom. More humanism in short.

