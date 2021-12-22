Health

science tells us that heart rate “adjusts”

Heart “in time” – The synchronization of the heartbeat occurs above all in couples who have been together for a long time: the research, writes “Repubblica”, has in fact examined over 65-year-old partners with long relationships behind them. Heart rate and physical distance from the partner were measured at various times of the day over a period of two weeks and the sensors detected that there is a clear relationship between the proximity between the two and the heartbeats, which “self-regulate” on the rhythm of the other.

Adjust the beat – The heart muscle simply adjusts to that of the other. It is not clear who “dominates” within the couple in this particular relationship: there are cases in which he adapts and others in which she adapts. A sort of “dance”, wrote the experts of the American university, underlining that the synchronization linked to the relationship between the two is evident. However, the study shows that the heart follows, and almost measures, the well-being of the couple.

On the other hand, there are many researches that link physical health with a good relationship with a partner. The heart suffers from the quality of life as a couple, this latest research tells us in particular, and the bond of two people under the same roof affects its functioning. And above all its heartbeat.



