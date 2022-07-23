Scientific data from the Sjögren on the Island show an association with coronary and lung disease

The scientific literature also associates it with the development of long-term lymphomas.

Dr. Patricia Jordán González, rheumatologist practicing in South Florida. Photo: Provided by the specialist to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

The illness coronary and lung-associated disease are some of the most serious diseases that have been identified, according to scientific data in the population of patients diagnosed with Sjögren’s Syndrome in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rican scientists were able to officially publish the scientific data of patients diagnosed with this syndrome in Puerto Rico and they were recently revealed to the international community.

In an interview with Medicine and Public Health (MSP), Dr. Patricia Jordán González, rheumatologist practicing in South Florida and who was part of the Rheumatology Section of the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM), provided the most relevant data that continues to position the Island as not so only in scientific study of the also called eye and mouth syndrome dry, but also allows to establish the first comparisons between population ethnicitiesas it is in this case the Hispanics, after the investigation in the first 100 Puerto Rican patients diagnosed with this condition.

Sjögren’s syndrome is also known as the eye and mouth syndrome dry, affects several organs of the body with emphasis on glands salivary and lacrimal. It causes an acute dryness in the nose and throat and, in turn, causes hoarseness, dry cough, difficulty swallowing, extreme tiredness, skin rashes, gastric reflux and even early loss of teeth, among others.

It can be classified in primary Sjögren (SSp), in people with no history of disease rheumatic, and secondary, which are patients previously diagnosed with other rheumatic conditions.

This outlet exclusively reported the first beginnings of these studies in Puerto Rico in 2015, led by Dr. Luis Vilá, head of the Rheumatology Section of the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM) and principal investigator of this syndrome in Puerto Rico, as there is no type of data on this disease in Hispanics.

“In the first study we wanted to evaluate the factors that are associated with cumulative damage in a Hispanic population in Puerto Rico with primary Sjögren’s syndrome. If we have data on this as clinicians, we can identify those patients most at risk of developing complications and who need closer clinical follow-up or immunosuppressive therapies at earlier stages,” he explained.

“We found that there are blood markers associated with cumulative damage, which are called Complement Factors C3 and C4 (proteins associated with lupus patients and other rheumatological disorders). It was precisely found that these patients have the levels of these low markers, and if they have coronary artery disease and are on corticosteroids and other treatments, they could develop more severe long-term disease or more cumulative damage,” he said.

In the second part of the study, it was also found that the low levels of markers C3 and C4 in patients with Sjogren’s Syndrome on the Island could be more associated with a greater number of extraglandular manifestations (kidney disease, altralgia, arthritis, among others). others), interstitial lung disease (inflammation or scarring in the lungs), among others.

“Not only can this patient present with dry eye, dry mouth, but also an involvement towards the illness of the lungs, vasculitis, and this suggests that if these patients have these low C3 and C4 values, they could have more damage associated with the illnesswhich had not been described in this Hispanic population because there is only data that other populations with the illness are at long-term risk of developing lymphoma,” he confirmed.

Precisely these data have been shared with rheumatologists in the country, precisely to create awareness that once they identify low levels of C3 and C4 markers in these patients, they initiate a more aggressive therapeutic plan, added the Rheumatologist.

Another fact that the specialist added is that there is already data that maintains that men of other ethnic groups -not Hispanic- diagnosed with this autoimmune disease and low levels of these markers, are also associated with a more aggressive disease.

“In these studies we confirm that this clinical picture based on low blood markers also predisposes patients on the Island to a more severe disease. The most important thing is that once the diagnosis is made, specialists quickly investigate the levels of C3 markers and C4 to know how he will treat this patient,” he added.

These studies were published in leading scientific journals such as the European Journal of Rheumatology and the Journal of Clinical Rheumatology.