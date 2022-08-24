Scientific Ethics Committee of the Faculty of Medicine UNAB receives accreditation for three years by the Regional Ministerial Secretariat of Health

The entity aims to protect the rights, safety and well-being of research subjects, through the evaluation of scientific research protocols.









Since 2013, the Faculty of Medicine of the Andrés Bello University has a Scientific Ethics Committee. It is a collegiate entity that is responsible for protecting the rights, safety and well-being of research subjects, through the evaluation of biomedical scientific research protocols that are submitted for its consideration in accordance with its regulations, as also to the regulations of the Bioethics Committee of the UNAB.

Scientific ethics committees are regulated in Chile under Law 20,120 and its regulations contained in Decree No. 114 of the Ministry of Health, and also by the international instruments that govern research on human beings.

Similarly, these must be accredited by the health authority, which implies compliance with a series of quality standards, technical sufficiency and knowledge in methodology and ethics of scientific research.

The Scientific Ethics Committee of the Faculty of Medicine UNAB began its accreditation process before the health authority, under the drive and joint work of all its members and with the support of the dean, Dr. Claudia Morales.

Said work was crowned by obtaining the accreditation of the aforementioned Committee through Resolution No. 002144 of 02.22.2022 of the Regional Ministerial Secretariat of Health of the Metropolitan Region for three years, at the end of which it must carry out its re-accreditation.

“The foregoing constitutes a very important milestone for the scientific research of the Faculty of Medicine, because having an accredited entity that has expert professionals, with extensive experience and with the willingness to support all researchers, will impact the quality and ethics of the biomedical scientific research that must be evaluated, being a contributing actor in the production of knowledge with high scientific and social value,” said the president of the Committee, Dr. María Carolina Otero.

The members of the Committee are: President: Dr. María Carolina Otero Acuña. Biochemistry, PhD in Immunology, Associate Professor; Vice President: Dr. Hernán Borja Rebolledo. Surgeon, Nephrologist. Associate professor; Secretary: Dr. Paulina Rojas Domínguez. Biochemistry, PhD in Pharmacology, Assistant Professor, Dr. Jaime Alfonso Sepúlveda Cisternas, Surgeon, Master in Health Administration and Management, Associate Professor; Sandra Tapia Moreira, Lawyer, Master in Bioethics, Adjunct Associate Professor, all professors at the UNAB School of Medicine; Amanda Martínez González, Legal Technician, Head of the Nutrition and Dietetics School Laboratory, Member of the UNAB Community and Mrs. Lorena Arriaza Ercoreca, Psychologist, external member of the community.

The email for your contact is [email protected]being available to students and teachers of the Faculty of Medicine of the Andrés Bello University.