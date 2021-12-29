Scientific research and news on the Jolie gene could slow down the disease

A group of researchers dedicated themselves to the so-called “gene Jolie“. The research has come to a tipping point that could help thousands of people who own the mutated BRCA1 gene. The team named the gene Angelina Jolie, who inherited it from her mother and underwent surgery years ago to avoid the worst. The new findings in this regard, therefore, could help people avoid or delay cancer surgery.

The turning point of the research on “gene Jolie“

New scientific research could help thousands of women with the “gene Jolie“To delay or avoid cancer surgery. There turning point to which the team of researchers arrived, in fact, would allow doctors to predict when and whether patients with a defective gene will develop the breast and ovarian cancer. In this way, therefore, the patient would be in the condition of postpone or avoid also there preventive surgery. And so she would have more time for pregnancy or simply to avoid invasive treatment altogether. A few years ago, in fact, the actress herself Angelina Jolie, which became the symbol of the fight against disease, declared that he had to undergo a delicate operation.

The story dates back to 2013, when the actress brought the situation to the attention of the world by declaring that she had chosen to undergo one double mastectomy and to remove the ovaries and the tube of Fallopian at the age of 37 years old to reduce the risk of suffering the same fate as his mother. There mother of Jolie, in fact, is died at 56, after a decades-long battle against the disease.

Advances in scientific research on the BRCA1 gene

The mutated BRCA1 gene now affects thousands of women and is known as “gene Jolie“ precisely because the actress has brought the problem to the attention of the whole world. Thanks to advances in scientific research, however, in the future women could undergo such interventions later in life or avoid them altogether. Indeed, scientists have managed to mimic the way BRCA1 ovarian cancer develops in the laboratory. A team, which included the doctor who looked after the mother of Angelina Jolie, Marcheline Bertrand, grew mini fallopian tubes using blood cells from women who had developed the disease.

The researchers later observed that the cells divided more, formed abnormal growths, and produced a cancer-related protein. This insight may someday enable doctors to accurately predict when cancer will develop of a woman or will lead to medications which stop the onset of the disease.

