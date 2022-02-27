Scientific studies conclude that the Covid pandemic began in the Huanan market in Wuhan

Two scientific studies conclude that the coronavirus was present in live mammals that were sold in the wholesale seafood market in the city of Wuhanin China, at the end of 2019 and that spread to its workers, as published this Saturday by the New York Times.

For these two studies, which together are 150 pages long and have not yet been published in scientific journalsdata from a variety of sources were analyzed for clues about how the pandemic arose, and rules out that it came from a laboratoryadd the diary.

“The geographic clustering of the earliest known cases of Covid-19 and the proximity of positive environmental samples to live animal vendors suggest that the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan was the place of origin of the pandemic,” the scientists point out in the study.

The researchers said not having found support for an alternative hypothesis that the coronavirus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan.

“When you look at all the evidence together, it is an extraordinarily clear picture that the pandemic started in the Huanan market“, says the evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona and co-author of both studies.

The Times It further highlights that the authors of the new study include researchers who previously published smaller reports pointing to a similar conclusion, but based on much less detail.

“Understanding the circumstances that lead to pandemics is critical to their prevention. Here, we analyze the pattern and origin of the genomic diversity of SARS-CoV-2 at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic “, they also explain in an introduction to the study.

Also that the first zoonotic transmission occurred in late November or early December 2019 and no earlier than early November 2019.

The newspaper recalls that many of the first cases of Covid-19 were clustered around the Huanan market and that by the end of December 2019, Wuhan hospitals had found dozens of cases of viral pneumonia.

In January of last year, experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) who were investigating the origin of the virus in China visited precisely that market, where the first infections were detected. The first it was a man who had been to the market, which was closed on January 1, 2020.

The same day hundreds of thousands of people left the city of Wuhan to return to their hometowns for the Lunar New Yearthus spreading the virus, also highlighted the Times.