Scientific team from Kyoto University fuses the eight precious metals into a single alloy – FayerWayer

A scientific team from Kyoto University has achieved an unprecedented feat in the history of mankind: mixing all of the eight precious metals in an alloy. This is a milestone that could revolutionize the development of energy if this action is carried out on a massive scale.

Some may be wondering: The eight precious metals? And it certainly is so. The Japan Today portal, before detailing the specifications of the scientific discovery, explains that there are actually 8 stones that earn the qualification of “precious”.

The common citizen knows the three most popular: the goldthe silver and the platinum. But other brilliant and very useful for many science artifacts in general, are part of this list. Its about palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium and osmium.

Mixing metals is not something new to science. Two of the examples exposed by the aforementioned portal are the combinations to obtain White gold (gold with platinum, zinc and nickel) and the Sterling silver (silver with bronze).

They are not only made with the intention of obtaining an expensive piece of jewelry to display in a New York or Paris bookshelf. Mixing these metals into a single alloy has mainly scientific pretensions and certainly the combination of all eight starts the journey of this extensive route.

Eight precious metals in an alloy

JapanToday says mixing eight precious metals is like putting them in a blender: water, oil, green tea, yogurt, orange juice, maple syrup, and tomato dressing. Surely there will be a combination but it will be difficult for all of them to be united in a single liquid.

Palladium is considered a precious metal.

So, to achieve this scientific milestone, experts from the Kyoto University They first created a ion solution with all eight metals in equal measure. They added them to a reductant at a high temperature that exceeded 200 degree heat and this reducing agent provided enough electron credentials for all the ions to coalesce into a single alloy.

The first question would be: What precious or brilliant stone comes out of this? And the reality is that it is something that cannot yet be enjoyed with the naked eye.

“The successful experiment has yielded an amount that can only be measured in nanometers, which is around the scale of DNA strands,” the cited portal published.

Now comes the part in which the experts, with this successful test in hand, ask for an investment of economic resources to carry out the same experiment on a massive scale or in its macro version.

The presence of platinum, fundamental in the manufacture of hydrogen fuel cells, is crucial in this experiment since previous alloys give it better efficiency qualities. So, achieving better performance by combining them with the rest would mean a revolution for the development of alternative energies.