Technology

Scientific team from Kyoto University fuses the eight precious metals into a single alloy – FayerWayer

Photo of Zach Zach3 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

A scientific team from Kyoto University has achieved an unprecedented feat in the history of mankind: mixing all of the eight precious metals in an alloy. This is a milestone that could revolutionize the development of energy if this action is carried out on a massive scale.

Some may be wondering: The eight precious metals? And it certainly is so. The Japan Today portal, before detailing the specifications of the scientific discovery, explains that there are actually 8 stones that earn the qualification of “precious”.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach3 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Wing by Google flies with its drones to deliver orders in a matter of days

40 mins ago

The Intel Blockscale ASIC promises a Hash Rate of up to 580 GH/s with low power consumption

51 mins ago

Elon Musk: “Spain should build a massive solar panel, it will feed all of Europe”

1 hour ago

Wall Street ended higher fueled by tech giants

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button