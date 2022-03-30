Scientists are concerned that COVID evolves in animals | United States

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. (AP) — Wildlife experts are looking for the virus that causes COVID-19 in deer, bears, elk and wolves in Minnesota forests. These are researchers from around the world trying to find out how and where the coronavirus spreads in wildlife, at a time when international health agencies are advocating greater monitoring of infected animals.

Scientists are very concerned that the COVID-19 virus will evolve within animal populations, spawning potentially dangerous viral mutations that could infect humans, spread between people and reignite what for now appears to be a waning crisis. They remember that viruses have already passed from humans to animals and vice versa.

For Todd Kautz, a postdoctoral researcher, and other wildlife experts, tracking the coronavirus means sub-zero temperatures, icy roads, slogging through deep snow and getting uncomfortably close to potentially dangerous wildlife.

On an Indian reservation in a northern Minnesota forest near the Canadian border, Kautz had to lie facedown in the snow and crawl through the cramped den of a hibernating black bear. Shining a light on its snout, Kautz carefully slid a long cotton swab into the bear’s nostrils five times, testing it for COVID-19.

The pandemic has served as a stark and tragic example of how closely the health of animals and the health of humans are linked. While the origins of the virus have not been proven, many scientists say it likely jumped from bats to humans, either directly or through another species being sold live at a market in Wuhan, China.

And the virus has now been confirmed to be present in wildlife in at least 24 US states, including Minnesota. Recently, an early study in Canada showed that someone in nearby Ontario likely contracted a highly mutated strain from a deer.

“If the virus can establish itself in a wildlife preserve, it will always be out there, threatening to spread back to the human population,” said University of Minnesota researcher Matthew Aliota, who is working with the Grand Reserve team. Portage.