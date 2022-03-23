Scientists fear that a variant of covid-19 will increase cases in the United States | Health

With coronavirus cases on the rise in parts of Europe and Asia, scientists fear an extra-contagious version of the omicron variant could soon increase cases in the United States as well.

The experts alsokeep an eye out for another mutant: a rare delta-omicron hybrid which they say doesn’t pose much of a threat right now, but shows how cunning the coronavirus can be.

According to the director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, Dr. Eric Topol, it is likely that in the coming weeks there will be an increase in cases caused by the BA.2 omicron descendant.

“It is inevitable that we will see a surge of BA.2s here,” he said.

One of the reasons? After about two months of declining Covid-19 cases, pandemic restrictions have been lifted across the US. Many people are removing their masks and returning to closed spaces like restaurants and theaters.

The US government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told ABC’s “This Week” over the weekend that he also believes the United States is likely to face a “rebound” similar to the one it is facing. occurring in Europe, especially the UK, where the BA.2 strain is dominant.

The UK “has had the same situation that we have now,” Fauci said. “They have the BA.2. They have a relaxation of some restrictions, like indoor masks, and there is a decrease in immunity” from previous vaccinations and infections.

In the US, the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that overall cases of covid-19 have tended to decline. But the proportion caused by BA.2 has increased significantly; the variant accounted for around 35% of new infections reported last week. In the Northeast, it was about half.

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health researcher Keri Althoff warned that the CDC’s case count understates the true numbers because some people are no longer getting tested and others are testing at home and underreporting. results. Also, she said, not all samples are genetically sequenced to determine the variant.

It is clear, he said, that “The BA.2 is entering the scene.”

One of the reasons the variant has gained ground, according to scientists, is that it is 30% more contagious than the original omicron. Rarely, research shows that it can make people sick even if they have already had an omicron infection, although it does not appear to cause more severe illness.

Vaccines appear to be equally effective against both types of omicron, but new infections are possible. And experts point out that vaccination rates are lower in the US than in the UK. Around 74% of those over 12 years of age are fully vaccinated in the US, compared to 86% in the UK.

“We have to emphasize that we are not protected in this country compared to other similar countries,” Topol said.

Still, not all experts are equally concerned about the rise in BA.2 cases in the United States. Dr. James Musser, chief of genomic medicine and infectious diseases at Houston Methodist Hospital, said the variant has so far only caused between 1% and 3% of cases in his medical system. The cases there tend to coincide with what happens in the United Kingdom.

He called BA.2 “something we’re keeping an eye on” but said “it doesn’t keep me up at night.”

This is how many scientists see the other variant that some call “deltacron”, a hybrid that contains genetic information from delta and omicron.

Earlier this month, Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization (WHO) said the hybrid had been detected at “very low levels” in France, the Netherlands and Denmark. And two recent studies, not yet peer-reviewed, point to a tiny number of cases in the United States.

Much is still unknown about the hybrid. There is no evidence that it causes more serious illness, and it does not appear to be infecting many people. CDC researchers identified 9 samples, seven of them from the mid-Atlantic region, in a study released Monday that has not yet been peer-reviewed. Topol, who was not involved in the investigation, said there is no evidence it can spread.

Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University, noted that it’s common for coronaviruses to swap gene segments. With two variants circulating at the same time, people can get double infections, and a “parent virus” could emerge.

Given the virus’s ability to spawn new mutants — and the rise of BA.2 — experts say people should get vaccinated if they aren’t, and keep masks handy.

“Keep Your Guard Up”Topol said. “This is not over”.