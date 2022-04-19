scientists have named a new species of centipede after him

Taylor Swift credit:Bang Showbiz

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. Scientists have indeed decided to baptize a whole new species of millipede in tribute to the singer of “Love Story”.

In a tweet posted this weekend, Dr. Derek Hennen shared the names of 17 new centipede species they recently unearthed under Virginia Tech, a list published by ZooKeys, including Nannaria Swiftae. The reason for this strange tribute is simple: Derek is a huge Taylor fan.

“I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this new species from Tennessee in his honor,” the scientist wrote. “A great honor!”

According to Rolling Stone, Derek Hennen added: “Her music got me through the ups and downs of graduate school, so the fact that I named a species of centipede after her is my way of thank.”

Derek also explained on Twitter that he and his team spent 5 years conducting this research. So far, Nannaria Swiftae has only been found in Tennessee, Taylor Swift’s home state.

Derek also named the Nannaria marianae in honor of his wife.