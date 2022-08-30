Scientists identify a very common vegetable capable of reducing blood sugar levels by 50%

Scientists have revealed a commonly used vegetable that can lower blood sugar levels by 50 percent – and could see “potential use” in treating diabetes patients.

People with type 2 diabetes are not able to produce enough insulin from the pancreas to regulate their blood sugar, which means their blood sugar can reach dangerously high levels.

However, results presented at the Endocrine Society’s 97th annual meeting, held in San Diego on Thursday (Aug. 25), reveal that extract from an onion bulb can “significantly lower” elevated blood sugar levels and of total cholesterol when given together with the antidiabetic drug metformin.

Study lead author Anthony Ojieh, from Delta State University, Abraka, Nigeria, said: “Onion is cheap and readily available and has been used as a nutritional supplement. It has the potential to be used in the treatment of patients with diabetes.”

The researchers tested the theory in rats. In total, three groups of rats with drug-induced diabetes were given various doses of the onion extract to see if it boosted the effect of the drug.

The doses were 200 mg, 400 mg and 600 mg per kilogram of body weight. The researchers also administered the drug and onion to three groups of non-diabetic rats with normal blood sugar levels.

The study found that of the diabetic rats, those given 400 mg and 600 mg per kilogram of body weight “markedly reduced” their blood sugar levels by 50 percent and 35 percent, respectively, compared with the reference level.

Onion extract also lowered total cholesterol level in diabetic rats, with the 400 mg and 600 mg doses having the greatest effects.

The study also revealed that onion extract caused weight gain in non-diabetic rats, but not in diabetic ones.

Continue reading the story

“Onions don’t have a lot of calories,” Ojieh explained. “However, it appears to increase metabolic rate and thereby increase appetite, leading to increased eating.”

“We have to investigate the mechanism by which the onion caused the reduction in blood glucose. We still don’t have an explanation.”

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Some tips to eat better and reduce glucose.