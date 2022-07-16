Scientists investigate a mummified mermaid with a fish tail and a human face – Science – Life

Although it seems that mermaids are mythological creatures that only appear in movies, for some time now a group of scientists has been investigating the mysterious case of a mummy with a ‘human face and fish body’. This figure would be the revelation of a powerful Japanese legend.

As registered in the specialized web portal ‘Live Science’, it is a modified ‘mermaid’ of more than 300 years old, which is preserved in a renowned temple in the city of Asakuchi, Japan, and has been the subject of worship.

In the photographs published by the local media, it can be seen a small creature with sharp teeth, two hands, nails and a very human-like face that also has hair on its forehead.

(We suggest: Deforestation could cause Colombia to never know all of its amphibians).

This mysterious being measures 30 centimeters and It was allegedly found in the Pacific Ocean, off the Japanese island of Shikoku, by a fisherman who lived there between 1736 and 1741.

After that, Hiroshi Kinoshita, a member of the board of directors of the Okayama Folk Society, Japan, became interested and began to lead the project, which aims to discover the history of this mummy.

As Kinoshita explained in the ‘Pen News’ news agency, a popular Japanese belief says that eating the meat of a mermaid is a symbol of immortality: “There is a legend in many parts of Japan that a woman accidentally ate the flesh of a mermaid and lived 800 years.”.

According to him, this legend called ‘Yao-Bikuni’ has become popular in the region where the body of the mermaid was found: “I have heard that some people, believing in the legend, used to eat the scales of the mermaid mummies” , he added.

In addition, in the same box of the mummy there was a letter that reported on the origin of this figure: “The fishermen who found it did not know it was a mermaid, but brought it to Osaka and sold it as a rare fish. My ancestors bought it and kept it as a family treasure”.

(Read on: SpaceX rocket exploded amid tests in Texas.)

It was never known how the alleged mermaid got to the Enjuin temple in Asakuchi. Local media ‘The Asahi Shimbun’ spoke to the temple’s head priest, Kozen Kuida, who displayed the mummy in a glass case 40 years ago and later kept it in a fireproof box to protect it.

The priest Kozen Kuida kept the mummy in a fireproof box to protect it. Photo: Okayama Kurashiki University of Science and Arts

“We have adored her, hoping that she will help alleviate the coronavirus pandemic, even if it is a little bit,” said Kuida, referring to a legend that says that the mermaid predicted the arrival of covid-19 in the world, which also was explained by Hiroshi Kinoshita.

Is it a real mermaid?

This creature was allegedly artificially created in the Edo period in Japan. Photo: Okayama Kurashiki University of Science and Arts

As reported by the local media, Kinoshita assures that it is not a mythological creature, but rather was a figure created during the Edo era, a period of Japanese history that took place between the years 1603 and 1867.

The expert assured that the legend of the mermaids was widely spread in Europe, China and Japan, so everything related to them was very attractive in these places: “Of course, I don’t think it’s a real mermaid. I think it was made for export to Europe during the Edo period, or for shows in Japan.”

(We recommend: Astronomers capture radio signal from another galaxy).

On the other hand, the specialized scientific portal ‘Live Science’ assures that This figure is an atrocious artificial creation that was made by sewing the head of a primate with the tail of a fish and that, possibly, was adorned with human hair and nails.

For this, researchers from Okayama Kurashiki University of Science and Arts and other organizations will take DNA samples from the mummy to identify which species were used to create it. The results are expected to be released at the end of 2022.

More news

They discover a fossil of a marine predator with 3 eyes and visible brains.

James Webb: details of the telescope and of the images of the universe.

Chile experiences an unusual episode of rain and snow in the midst of a drought.

James Webb: the extraordinary photo of Jupiter that went unnoticed.

Scientists test the world’s most sensitive dark matter detector.

Trends WEATHER