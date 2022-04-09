Scientists manage to rejuvenate a woman’s skin cells by 30 years with Dolly the sheep’s technology

Pallab Ghosh

Researchers have managed to rejuvenate the skin cells of a 53-year-old woman to be equivalent to those of a 23-year-old woman.

The scientists, from the University of Cambridge in the UK, believe they can do the same with other tissues in the body.

The ultimate goal is to develop treatments for age-related diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease and neurological disorders.

The technology is based on the techniques used to create Dolly, the cloned sheep more than 25 years ago.

The team’s leader, Professor Wolf Reik, from the Babraham Institute in Cambridge, told the BBC he hoped the technique could be used to keep people healthier for longer as they age.

“We’ve been dreaming about this kind of thing. A lot of common illnesses get worse with age and the thought of helping people in this way is super exciting,” he said.

However, Professor Reich stressed that the work, which was published in the journal eLife, was at a very early stage.

He said that there were several scientific problems to overcome before he could leave his lab and enter the clinic. But he said that showing for the first time that cellular rejuvenation is possible is a critical step.

Following in the footsteps of “Dolly”

The origins of the technique date back to the 1990s, when researchers at the Roslin Institute, outside Edinburgh, developed a method of converting an adult mammary gland cell taken from a sheep into an embryo.

It led to the creation of Dolly, the cloned sheep.

The goal of Roslin’s team was not to create clones of sheep or humans, but to use the technique to create so-called human embryonic stem cells.

These, they hoped, could be converted into specific tissues, such as muscle, cartilage and nerve cells to replace worn-out body parts.

The Dolly technique was simplified in 2006 by Professor Shinya Yamanaka, then at Kyoto University.

The new method, called IPS, involved adding chemicals to adult cells for about 50 days.

This resulted in genetic changes that turned the adult cells into stem cells.

In both the Dolly and IPS techniques, the stem cells created must grow back into the cells and tissues that the patient requires.

This has proven difficult, and despite decades of efforts, the use of stem cells to treat disease is currently extremely limited.

Professor Reik’s team used the IPS technique on 53-year-old skin cells. But they shortened the chemical bath from 50 days to around 12.

Dr. Dilgeet Gill was surprised to discover that the cells had not become embryonic stem cells, but had rejuvenated to resemble those of a 23-year-old.

“I remember the day I received the results and I couldn’t believe that some of the cells were 30 years younger than they were supposed to be. It was a very exciting day!”

The technique cannot be transferred immediately to the clinic because the IPS method increases the risk of cancers.

But Professor Reik is confident that now that it is known that it is possible to rejuvenate cells, his team will be able to find a safer alternative method.

“The long-term goal is to extend the period of human health, rather than the length of life, so that people can age in a healthier way,” he said.

The uses

Professor Reik says some of the first applications could be to develop drugs to rejuvenate skin in older people on parts of the body where they have been cut or burned, as a way of speeding up healing.

The researchers have shown that this is possible in principle by showing that their rejuvenated skin cells move more quickly in experiments that simulate a wound.

The next step is to see if the technology will work in other tissues such as muscle, liver and blood cells.

Professor Melanie Welham, chief executive of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, which partly funded the research that led to Dolly the sheep, told the BBC that the long-stalled clinical benefits of the technology They may not be that far away.

“If similar approaches or new therapies could rejuvenate immune cells, which we know become less sensitive as we age, then in the future it might be possible to increase people’s response to vaccination, as well as their ability to fight infection.” .

In search of the “fountain of youth”

The big question is whether research efforts in this area will lead to a method of whole-body regeneration, an elixir of youth, or an anti-aging pill.

Professor Reik said that this idea was not entirely farfetched.

“The technique has been applied to genetically modified mice and there are some signs of rejuvenation. One study showed signs of a rejuvenated pancreas, which is interesting for its potential to combat diabetes.”

But Professor Robin Lovell-Badge of the Crick Institute in London thinks the hurdles are considerable.

He also doesn’t think it’s a trivial process to translate the rejuvenation process to other types of tissue or, indeed, to an anti-aging pill.

“If you find other chemicals that do the same thing, that would be good, but they can be just as bad. So it’s ambitious to think that you’ll find these chemicals easily and they’ll be safer.

“It’s also quite possible that other cell types require different conditions that can be difficult to control. And if you could do it with the whole body safely, that’s so long ago that I think it’s pure speculation.”