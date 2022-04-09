Technology

Scientists manage to rejuvenate a woman’s skin cells by 30 years with Dolly the sheep’s technology

Magnified image of a skin cell

image source, Fatima Santos

This magnified cell is from a 52-year-old woman. However, it behaves like the cell of a 23-year-old woman.

Researchers have managed to rejuvenate the skin cells of a 53-year-old woman to be equivalent to those of a 23-year-old woman.

The scientists, from the University of Cambridge in the UK, believe they can do the same with other tissues in the body.

The ultimate goal is to develop treatments for age-related diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease and neurological disorders.

The technology is based on the techniques used to create Dolly, the cloned sheep more than 25 years ago.

