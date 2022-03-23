Scientists seek to develop covid-19 immunity test

Should we worry about the increase in cases in China? 1:21

(CNN) — In 2010, doctors told Ben Sobieck, now 37, that his kidneys were inexplicably failing. Shortly after, he underwent a kidney transplant and began taking lifelong medications that weaken his immune system to prevent his body from rejecting the donor organ. The cause of Sobieck’s kidney failure was never discovered. But a decade later, he faced another threat to his health: the covid-19 pandemic.



“I’m on immunosuppressants that make me more vulnerable to serious complications from Covid,” said Sobieck, 37, who lives in Minnesota. “If you’re immunosuppressed, you may not have a very good response to the vaccine. [contra el covid-19]”.

Seeking evidence that his immune system was working as it should, Sobieck made an unusual request: He asked his nephrologist for a blood test that gives a rough measure of antibodies, a type of protein the body creates in response to infection. or vaccine. Antibody titers reveal the concentration of a specific antibody found in a person’s blood.

Millions of Americans, and not just those with weakened immune systems, are wondering about their protection after a winter of booster shots and infections from the omicron variant of the new coronavirus. As mask mandates are lifted and restrictions lifted in a step toward normality, a test to measure immunity would be a powerful tool for measuring individual risk.

“The biggest reason I wanted to check my antibody titer is because I don’t know how to assess risk,” Sobieck said. “Anyone who is immunocompromised, from the beginning of this pandemic to today, they have very few tools to assess risk: if you’re going to leave home, when are you going to leave home, how to interact with other people, what situations are okay.”

Sobieck had his antibody levels checked after his second, third and fourth doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Each result showed that she had more than the maximum number of antibodies the test could detect, indicating a strong immune response.

Although there is no specific guide on how to interpret these results to find out the level of protection against infection or disease, Sobieck felt reassured that his immune system was doing its job.

“More than 50% of transplant patients do not have a sufficient immune response to be protected, even if they receive not two but three doses of the vaccine that we use in the general population,” says Dr. Dorry Segev, professor of surgery at New York University Langone Health. “For them, [un título de anticuerpos] It’s a particularly pertinent indicator of whether they have any protection.”

Segev, a transplant surgeon, advocates the use of tests that measure antibodies as a way to check immune protection in immunosuppressed people.

Sobieck says the test results allowed him to make decisions for himself and his family.

“Knowing that I had the antibody response that I had meant my son could go to school in person. That’s huge,” she said.

Protection Correlates

About 95% of Americans over the age of 16 had antibodies to COVID-19 in December, the most recent date for which data is available, according to estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC) that use information from blood donors.

But it’s one thing to measure antibody levels. Another thing is to measure how much they protect you against covid-19.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that antibody levels not be checked because there is no agreed-upon way to calculate the degree of protection of any level of antibody against infection or infection. serious diseases. Plus, it can give a false sense of security, the agency says.

“There is no good correlation of protection, something that says this is the measure you need to know how well you are protected,” said Emory University virologist Mehul Suthar.

Scientists try to close this information gap. Studies measure mean antibody levels in a population to check vaccine efficacy, often using antibody levels months after vaccination to determine the need for a booster. A study of people who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine found that higher antibody levels after vaccination were associated with a lower risk of COVID-19 infection.

But not all antibodies are created equal. Of all the antibodies the body can produce after an infection or vaccination, only a portion are considered “neutralizing antibodies,” meaning they can actively prevent infection.

Tests to measure antibodies can be quantitative or qualitative. Quantitative tests provide a specific number, up to a point, of antibodies in the blood. Qualitative tests only indicate whether certain antibodies were detected. Qualitative test results are positive, negative, or indeterminate for neutralizing antibodies.

When it comes to specifically measuring neutralizing antibodies, there is only one type of test that has received emergency authorization from the FDA to detect them, and that is qualitative.

Several studies have shown that neutralizing antibodies are a strong correlate of protection against symptomatic covid-19 infection and its variants, and that boosters enhance neutralization.

Peter Gilbert, Professor of Vaccines and Infectious Diseases at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and lead author of the Moderna study, says these correlations are useful to apply to large groups. For example, scientists can use data from larger studies on the correlation between antibody levels and vaccine effectiveness in adults to make a prediction about vaccine effectiveness in children.

However, drawing conclusions based on a person’s antibody levels is much more limited. Gilbert compares individual antibody titers to a vehicle oil dipstick.

“Is the oil level in a particular vehicle low? So you have to go out and buy new oil,” or in this case, “get another dose of the vaccine,” he said. “For that, the markers are not so good.”

This is largely because antibody levels vary from person to person. That correlate of protection also changes over time and with different coronavirus variants, making it difficult to define a cutoff point for antibody levels above which scientists can safely say someone is protected against covid-19. .

Natural immunity against that acquired by the vaccine

There is a key difference in the comparison of antibody levels in people vaccinated against covid-19 and those who were infected by the coronavirus.

“While in the response to the vaccine, it is possible that all individuals who were vaccinated have elevated antibodies and these decrease over time. […] In the case of infection, it is remarkably heterogeneous. There will be many individuals who have a very low antibody response and others who have a very high antibody response,” Suthar said.

According to Marion Pepper, associate professor of immunology at the University of Washington, location is important, especially for the immune system.

“There are different immune environments that make up your body. […] When you see an immune response in your arm, it’s going to be a different response than if you see an immune response in your lungs,” Pepper said.

The immune system “is like a bunch of different neighborhoods, and each one has a different flavor,” depending on how an individual is exposed to the coronavirus, whether through a vaccine injected into the upper arm or through infection. in the respiratory system.

The CDC cites a study, which is in preprint and has not been peer-reviewed, which found that antibody titers fell more rapidly in vaccinated people than in those who have recovered from infection. This may help explain the growing evidence of stronger and longer-lasting vaccine efficacy in people who have immunity through disease and vaccination, called hybrid immunity.

Although they may not be the best way to tell how protected an individual is, antibodies are helpful in understanding how we compare people with natural immunity to those with vaccine-acquired immunity.

“We know that people who have this hybrid immunity are better protected. […] So the question also arises: ‘which of these parameters is associated with that protection? said Pepper, who runs a lab studying hybrid immunity.

Observing the levels of immune cells and antibodies as they change over time in different groups of people can help scientists learn how to create vaccines and time vaccinations to replicate the strength of hybrid immunity without the actual infections .

Just one piece of the immunity puzzle

Antibody levels are only part of the immunity story. There are also T cells, a type of white blood cell that helps fight infection by killing cells infected by a virus or by helping another type of white blood cell, B, to create antibodies.

So why do we focus so much on antibodies? “One aspect is that antibodies are probably one of the easiest to measure in the laboratory,” Suthar said.

“I think when you go to T cell-based assays, they are much more difficult,” he explained. “Each individual has different antigens, what are called HLA types, which makes it a little more complex to understand how well T cells respond to this virus.”

Unlike antibodies, which are responsible for preventing infection, T cells are responsible for destroying cells that are already infected. T cells may play an important role in vaccine efficacy against severe disease from the most transmissible coronavirus variants, such as the omicron.

One study showed that although the highly mutated omicron variant could evade neutralizing antibodies, T cells retained a strong response.

“A memory B cell is a B cell that can be reactivated to make antibodies. It usually doesn’t do that unless a T cell tells it to, so studying T cells is going to be really important to understand.” this immune protection,” Pepper said.

However, he said the complexity of measuring T cells means there won’t be a quick test to measure them anytime soon.

The surge generated by the omicron variant demonstrated that infection rates can remain high even after a previous vaccination or infection.

With the potential for more variants to form, COVID-19 has become a moving target that requires an ever-evolving understanding of these correlates of protection.

“The biggest question I have and I think everyone has is: What level of antibodies equates to protection against serious complications of covid?” Sobieck said.

— CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Michael Nedelman contributed to this report.