Scientists shed light on the many healthy benefits of drinking mate

From the National Institute of Yerba Mate they recounted the various positive effects that daily consumption of the infusion has on human health, based on the work of researchers from Mizines, Entre Ríos, Mendoza, Santa Fe, Córdoba and Buenos Aires.

under the title drinking makes friends goodThe graphic document highlights the many scientific works that serve to verify that the infusion provides healthy positive effects on the consumer.

he pointed out Mate is an important source of antioxidants, substances that protect us from oxidative damage. Every day we are exposed to the action of free radicals, unstable molecules that damage cells by oxidizing them. Free radicals can be produced by the body or taken in from the environment. The human organism defends itself against them through antioxidant defenses.

“When there is an imbalance between the amount of free radicals and the antioxidant defenses, we are faced with a state of oxidative stress, which is directly linked to the development of many chronic diseases,” he told INYM. Faced with this situation, Mate is a powerful antioxidant.

It provides a large amount of polyphenols, which prevent free radical damage. Some diseases associated with oxidative damage are cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, cancer and neurodegenerative.

control weight and lactation

friend consumption Helps in controlling weight and prevents obesity, Along with a hypocaloric diet, it helps reduce body weight. friend is drinking Lowers plasma levels of triglycerides, LDL cholesterol and total cholesterolL, thereby improving the lipid profile of people suffering from hyperlipidemia.

INYM missed that mate Can also be taken during breastfeeding, A study conducted in the female population of the city of Córdoba showed that habitual consumption of yerba mate There is no change in the nutritional components of breast milk.

Vitamin contribution and bone protection

it is hypocaloric Low in sodium and provides vitamins. The calorie intake of mate is very low: 25 kcal per half liter. It has a very low sodium content: 17 milligrams per half liter of primed mate.

It does not provide any kind of fat. It provides significant amounts of vitamins B1 and B6.

An epidemiological study conducted in Mendoza showed higher bone mineral density (BMD) (+9.7% in the lumbar spine and +6.2% in the femoral neck) in postmenopausal women who drank one liter of mate a day, compared to those Compared to people who used to do this. Don’t consume mate.

stimulating pleasure

Making, drinking and sharing mate creates a pleasurable feeling. According to the report, this is because it contains caffeine. When doing an activity that gives pleasure, the body produces dopamine., a neurotransmitter involved in motivation and reward mechanisms. This adds to the pleasant moment.

Additionally, mate contains caffeine, which is a central nervous system stimulant. it Helps to be alert and focused and provides a feeling of more energy. For this reason, it is considered an indispensable ally when it comes to studying or working.

Reduces the risk of Parkinson’s and protects against heart diseases

According to scientific research, Drinking alcohol helps in the prevention of heart diseasessuch as heart attack and stroke. Epidemiological studies suggest that People who drink mate are less likely to develop Parkinson’s diseasecompared to those who do not consume it.

Investigations in in vitro cultures and in rats have shown that yerba mate has a reparative protective effect on dopaminergic neurons, the death of which causes Parkinson’s.

He In vitro culture studies of neurons determined it More robust and healthy neurons found in those exposed to yerba matewith an increase in dendritic tree growth and a delay in neuronal death.

To prepare the report, the INYM was based on the study of doctors Laura Ramallo, Luis Brumovsky and Lucila Sánchez Boado of the Faculty of Exact, Chemical and Natural Sciences (National University of Misiones); Juan Ferrario from UBA and CONICET; Irene Taravini from the National University of Entre Rios and CONICET; Rafael Pérez Elizalde, from the Laboratory of Metabolic Diseases, Juan Agustin Maza University, Mendoza; Lucas Brun, from the Bone Biology Laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of Rosario / CONICET; Elio A. from the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of Córdoba. Soria; Emilia Gatto from the Neuroscience Institute of Buenos Aires; and Andrea Conforti from Cuyo University.

scientists talk

In 2017, INYM created Bibliographic Documentary Database on Yerba Mate and Health, unique in Argentina and in the world. To this end, a compilation of articles delving deeper into the relationship between yerba mate and health was created.

Besides, Since 2013, Yerba Mate and Health Scientific Dissemination Conferences have been held in various provinces. from Argentina. There, scientists from around the country share the latest advances in knowledge of yerba mate and its beneficial effects on human health.

Within the framework of the MATEAR fair which will take place on August 26 and 27 at the Salon Ocre de la Rural, Four notable scientists will approach visitors to talk about the beneficial effects of consuming yerba mate in health.

Negotiations are part of the activities that INYM undertakes to inform consumers about the merits of the product.

