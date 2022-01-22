Scientists simulated a 3D cell (and related atoms) using Nvidia GPUs

Nvidia allowed a group of scientists to make the longest and most complex 3D simulation of a cell with 2 billion atoms, so with a dynamic replication of its physical and chemical characteristics on a particle scale.

The credit, however, goes to the researchers of the University of Illinois, who published their “creation” in the scientific journal Cell thanks to a software simulator accelerated by the Nvidia Titan V and Tesla Volta V100 GPUs.

Scientists did not clearly explain whether they used a single unit or multiple GPUs, but to replicate 20 minutes of cellular activity. nIn the case of the Titan V it took 10 hours, while using a Tesla Volta V100, 8 hours.

20 minutes of simulated cell life



The software, called Lattice Microbes, in fact manages to simulate 7,000 genetic information processes over a 20-minute span of the cell cycle of a cell with a minimal genetic endowment: a parasitic bacterium called mycoplasma.

They based the model on a scaled-down version of a mycoplasma cell synthesized by scientists at the J. Craig Venter Institute in La Jolla, California, which has 500 genes available to keep itself alive. By comparison, a human cell has more than 20,000.

In the 20 minutes of the simulation, the model showed that the cell devoted most of its energy to transporting molecules across the cell membrane. However, the time available was not enough to begin the expansion of the cell and the replication of its DNA.

Professor Zaida Luthey-Schulten, co-director of the university’s Center for the Physics of Living Cells, said: “What we found is that fundamental behaviors emerge from the simulated cell – not because we programmed them, but because we had the correct kinetic parameters and lipid mechanisms in our model.. “

However, just 20 minutes are not a trivial achievement. “If these calculations were made in series, or at the level of all atoms, it would take yearsSaid Zane Thornburg, the lead author of the study.