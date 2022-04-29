Health

Scientists study the relationship of Covid with cases of childhood hepatitis

Photo of Zach Zach3 mins ago
0 3 Less than a minute

To date there are about 200 known cases of childhood hepatitis.
DREAMSTIME EXPANSION

Experts are racing to find the cause of an unexplained illness diagnosed in nearly 200 children.

After poring over data for two years to explain the coronavirus, public health officials are now trying to understand the unexpected increase in cases of hepatitis in healthy children which are recorded in increasing numbers

To continue reading become Premium

Try it for €1 the first month

and enjoy unlimited access to all Expansion web content


Or sign up with your Google account in two clicks

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach3 mins ago
0 3 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Covid: the Omicron 4 – Sanità variant isolated at San Gerardo di Monza

5 mins ago

Many are contracting it: beware of the intestinal virus: what to avoid immediately

17 mins ago

Covid today Italy, Omicron 4 variant isolated in Monza

29 mins ago

do you have a deficiency? Here’s how to supplement it with food

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button