Scientology is proud to distance Tom Cruise and his children from the “negative” Nicole Kidman

Tom Cruise began to walk away from scientology while filming Stanley Kubrick’s intense movie “Eyes Wide Shut” with his then-wife Nicole Kidman in 1997. As recounted in the new book “A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology” by former high-ranking church official Mike Rinder.

The author commented that the star began ignoring calls from Scientology leader David Miscavige while filming in London, prompting Miscavige to send Marty Rathbun, a top church executive, to the UK to auditing the actor, a process through which the subject is guided to alleviate negativity and reach a level of “clarity”.

After this visit Tom Cruise “gradually returned to the world of Scientology.” However, this new dedication “created a distance between Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.”

Nicole Kidman had been invited to church by her husband years earlier, but “never expressed any particular enthusiasm for her Scientology courses or auditing,” Rinder writes. It didn’t help that his father was a psychiatrist. (According to the Church of Scientology, psychiatry provides inadequate care and overreliance on psychiatric medications.) “Had she not been the actor’s wife, she would not have been eligible to participate due to her family connection to psychiatry.”

Scientology intercepted Nicole Kidman’s calls

With the church apparently feeling threatened by Nicole Kidman’s influence over the actor, they decided to tap the actress’s phone and hired a private investigator, Anthony Pellicano, to atone for the “Others” star..

Anthony Pellicano spent more than a decade in prison for a series of crimes including wiretapping, racketeering, conspiracy, and illegal possession of explosives and grenades.

“The Church never ordered or participated in any illegal wiretapping,” a church spokesperson told Page Six. “Mike Rinder is an inveterate liar who seeks to profit from his dishonesty. He keeps orchestrating the harassment of his former Church and his leader through false police reports, inflammatory propaganda, and fraudulent media stories.”

The children of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise do not want to see their mother

In his book Rinder claimed that Scientology turned the couple’s two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, against Nicole Kidman. by indoctrinating them in the teachings of L. Ron Hubbard on suppressive people. According to the cult, a repressive person is someone who is considered an enemy by the church and must be silenced or destroyed.

In the 2016 book, “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology,” church dropout Leah Remini wrote that she shared a bus with Cruise and Kidman’s children after her father’s 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes. The actress allegedly He asked the brothers if they had seen their mother a lot since their parents’ divorce in 2001.

“Not if I have a choice, our mother is a bitch,” Bella allegedly told Leah Remini.

When Tom and Nicole divorced, Miscavige was happy that Nicole’s ‘negative influence’ no longer dragged Tom down,” Rinder wrote. “From then on, Cruise became more fervent in his vocal public support of Scientology and Miscavige.”

