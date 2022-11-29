Scientology leaders tried to separate Nicole Kidman from Tom Cruise

They did it because Tom, who has long been the representative of the Church, began to ignore the calls of the head of Scientology, David Miscavigewhile shooting the film ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ with Nicole, in London in 1997, describes in the publication the former high official of the Church, Mike Rinder.

Miscavige was suspicious of the actor’s second wife because she had not expressed an interest in Scientology and was allegedly terrified of losing control over Cruise, to the point that he allegedly ordered the actress’s phone tapped.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

(Getty)



The head of the Church would also have appointed Marty Rathbun, who was the second highest ranking official, to facilitate the break and audit Cruise so that he was “clear” on the importance of Scientology.

“Rathbun worked with [el abogado de Hollywood] Bert Fields to hire PI Anthony Pellicano to spy on Nicole and tap her phone,” Riner said in his new book, Page Six reported.

Pellicano spent more than 10 years in prison, serving time for wiretapping, racketeering, and illegal possession of explosives and grenades.

The writer claimed that the tactics allegedly used by the Church worked and that Cruise “was gradually drawn back into the world of Scientology.”