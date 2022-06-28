Scientology? Meet five celebrities who belong or belonged to sects

The hollywood celebrities Sometimes they live lives full of luxury and excesshowever, a differentiated group prefers the simplicity and balance in their lives. Sometimes this last group resorts to sects where they are well received not only because of the “contribution” that they can see from them, but because of the popularity they could achieve in various media.

Below we will see a list of celebrities who belong or have belonged to a religious cult. We are sure that some inclusions will surprise you and you will remember the passage of a certain actor through a somewhat strange sect at the beginning of this century. Without further ado, let’s begin.

Five celebrities who belong or belonged to sects

joaquin phoenix: The actor of The Joker has never been shy about his time in the sect of “The International Family” (“The Family International” or “Children of God” as it was called before). Phoenix’s parents came to travel to South America through that sect and, when he was 4 years old, his parents abandoned that religion in the late 1970s. Soon after, accusations of members of the sect involved in kidnapping and sexual abuse of minors.

madonna: The nicknamed “material girl” recently changed her religion. She abandoned Catholicism and embraced Judaism. Although she was born into a purely Catholic home, she always showed an interest in Kabbalah after learning about it from her friend Sandra Bernhard in the late 1990s. After embracing that doctrine, she adopted the Hebrew name “Esther”, her name within the cult. Despite having made Cábala gain more recognition in the world, Madonna would be thinking of leaving it.

Tom Cruise: Of all the people on the list, Cruise is the figurehead. The actor has never been reserved when talking about Scientology, the religion he professes, much less introducing his wives to the organization. After becoming a member in 1990, he testifies to having been cured of dyslexia thanks to some Scientology treatment. He is currently said to be the second in command of this sect.

Richard Gere: The well-remembered Pretty Woman actor converted to Buddhism despite being born into a Methodist home. During his twenties he began to show interest in the life of the Buddha and his surroundings. He subsequently studied Zen for six years and then traveled to Nepal where he met the 14th Dalai Lama.