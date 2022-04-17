Technology

scissor to battery capacity

Fast-charged mobiles have batteries with 10% less capacity than slow-charged terminals.

One of the features of premium terminals that has become popular in mid-range devices over the last few years is, without a doubt, fast charging.

Fast charging, which is present in the vast majority of mid-range and high-end mobile phones on the market, is really useful, since it allows you to fully charge the smartphone in less than an hourbut this functionality also has a B-side: fast-charging terminals cut the capacity of your batteries.

Mobile phones with fast charge see the capacity of their battery reduced

More fast charging, less battery capacity

Recently, the guys from GSMArena have published a report that assesses how much battery capacity loses Android terminals with fast charging compared to devices that do not have it.

These are the 10 mobile phones that load the fastest on the market right now

In this sense, the results of this research, in which two dozen terminals have been analyzed, reveal that mobile phones with fast charging They see the capacity of their battery reduced, on average, by 10% compared to slow-charging smartphones. Therefore, if a smartphone without fast charging has a 5,000 mAh battery, a similar model with fast charge will reduce its battery to 4,500 mAh.

Thus, for example, the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is equipped with a 4,780 mAh battery with 30W fast charging that completes a full charge cycle in one hour and 12 minutes and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G has a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charge that charges fully in 50 minutes. In this case, we see that the difference in battery capacity between the two is only 280mAhwhich represents a reduction of its capacity of 6%, and that charging time is only reduced by 20 minutes.

fast charge vs battery capacity report

These are the results of the analysis carried out by the guys from GSMArena

This report also reveals that mobiles with a fast charging speed between 18 and 33W they do not see the capacity of their battery reduced compared to models with standard charge and therefore it is from 50W charging speed where we are already beginning to see that smartphone batteries lose capacity.

A good example that terminals with a fast charge of less than 50W do not see their battery capacity reduced is found at compare the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro marketed in India and the global Redmi Note 9 Prosince both have a 5,020 mAh battery, despite the fact that the first has a fast charge of 18W and the second has a fast charge of 30W.

The best mobile phones with a battery of 5,000 mAh or more, forget about the charger

Once you know the pros and cons of fast charging, before buying a new smartphone you will have to decide if you prefer to have a device with a smaller battery that charges in an hour or less or a terminal with a larger capacity battery, but with a slower charge.

