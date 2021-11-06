Sconcerts: “Inzaghi has 2 jokers for the derby. Prediction? Something inside tells me Inter “

“I’ll stay on the technical side. If Milan chooses Tonali for Bennacer, they have a more covered game in mind. It’s the alternative that can change the team. Personally I would never take Bennacer off if he is well, but I understand that Tonali has more energy today. The equilibrium point of the match will be broken by the one between Diaz and Calhanoglu who will give more to the game. Inter are better at the moment, Milan have more depth. To evaluate Ibrahimovic who, however, is often decisive in these games. “Inter are Lautaro and Darmian’s intelligent modesty. The details and the episodes will be decisive, therefore the less famous but fundamental players in closing corners. Darmian, in fact, but also Calabria and Saelemaekers, Dimarco when he comes in. Prediction: here allow me the triple. Really, I don’t know how to make a prediction. Even if something inside of me, in a completely unconscious way, tells me Inter. “