Sconcerts to CM: ‘Inter do not dominate the league, they are in deep decline. Juve out, Rome mediocre and without society ‘| First page

You are disconcerted, for years Serie A has always had a reference team, now not anymore. We thought, after last year’s Scudetto, that it could be Inter. instead?

«Instead in a week – and with a bad schedule – Inter lost 5 points over Milan and 3 over Napoli, and so now it is legitimate to have some doubts about the ability to dominate the championship. Not to win it, beware. To dominate it, which is a different thing. This seems to me the most significant thing of the weekend ».

What will be the determining factor from here to the end?

«Concentrated on the calendar, there are only two direct clashes left: Juventus-Inter and Napoli-Milan. Enough. This means that the championship will not be decided by direct clashes, but by the management of the middle forces. Winning the title will no longer depend on the strength of the opponents, but on the matches against mid-range opponents ».

Returning to Inter. Lautaro hasn’t scored in six games. The last goal was scored on December 17 against Salernitana.

«But look, the problem is not Lautaro, he does his, he plays for the others. And anyway in the first 18 games he scored 11 goals, so as soon as he unlocks it is easy for him to reach 18-19. There are 13 rounds left and he can reach the goal. And it would be a lot of goals for someone who is not a thoroughbred bomber ».

What Inter did you see in Naples?

«A team that dominated in the second half, but never shot on goal. In short: Inter have never risked winning, but they certainly risked losing. Between the derby and the match in Naples I saw an Inter that had deep drops ».

Are Juve out of the game for the Scudetto?

“I think so. Winning them all would reach 85 points, but it’s almost impossible. I am convinced that they did a little thought to Juve, but the numbers do not support it. And we must not forget that there are three teams up front. If there had been only one, it might have been different. ‘

Mourinho’s Rome has 7 points less than Fonseca’s Rome. And at Sassuolo he drew on the last lap. What is wrong with it?

«Watch out, Roma are a mediocre team with some excellence. Mourinho’s problem is that there is no society. It is he, it is Mourinho, the company. But it is difficult to progress with an extreme coach like this, because he becomes a dictator. I think it is time for the owners to intervene, it is right for the company to ask itself: but can we do more? And maybe ask some representative players too. We must stop considering Mourinho the sun around which everything revolves. So you don’t grow up. What I see in Roma is that there is no technical improvement and when the team goes badly for 25 days, the responsibility lies with the coach, not with others. And to those who say that Mourinho thrives on intuitions, I answer: and who has seen these intuitions so far? ».