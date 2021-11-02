Sconcerts to CM: ‘Scudetto, race to 3 but Milan are ahead. Mourinho as Fonseca. Juve have 700 million in debt, without Champions they risk big ‘| First page

Disconcerted, Milan and Naples continue to march at a very fast pace.

«I saw AC Milan mature, master of the field against Roma. I was impressed by how the Rossoneri jumped the opposing midfield with two passes, with great ease, of course, but also with great culture ».

Ibrahimovic decisive in the key-actions.

“If Ibra confirms this then the level of Milan would rise a lot”.

And Rome? What impression did he make on you?

«It’s a team that has the same limit as last year: it’s struggling against the big teams. Roma lost to Milan and Lazio and drew with Napoli. That limit that Fonseca’s Roma had, Mourinho was unable to overcome it ».

Napoli struggled a lot in Salerno.

«Yes, it was a confusing match, Spalletti was without Osimhen and Insigne, but Napoli are a great team. The roadmap of the last 32 games says: 27 wins, 4 draws and only one defeat between Gattuso and Spalletti. These are impressive numbers ».

Spalletti was very angry with those who asked him for explanations on the non-use of Insigne.

«It is a topic that is very much felt in Naples. In Naples, even pebbles become boulders. Spalletti, who carries with him the reputation of Totti’s enemy, does not want to repeat the same story in Naples and does not want to pass for Insigne’s liquidator. I think that’s what made him nervous, but I also think he saw the real possibility of winning the championship ».

Is it a three-way fight?

“I think so. Naples, Milan and Inter. The difference with the past and with the Juventus dictatorship is that today there is no reference team, but two, two and a half, let’s say ».

What will make the difference?

«The direct confrontations. And Milan have already played four, winning three and drawing the other. It is a big plus. Napoli in December will have all the big players one after the other and it will be enough to draw to lose useful points ».

Juventus never end of sentence.

«Too easy to blame Allegri. He certainly has his responsibilities, but we miss the mark if we focus on him. The discussion at this point is economic. 700 million in debt is a lot. If by chance Juventus does not enter the Champions League, something big is likely to happen. The company is clearly in trouble. Juventus have changed coaches four times in four years: Allegri, Sarri, Pirlo and Allegri again. Nobody could have imagined such a thing, it is not in the history of this club. This Juve is an insipid team, without Juventus. There are no managers, there is Nedved, but he is a loner. There is no reference manager in Juve. Can’t Nedved be? Arrivabene is not, and neither is Cherubini. This explains why you make a huge contract with Allegri, four years for 9 million net a year. Which Juve manager can be sure of being there after Allegri? I believe no one, perhaps not even Agnelli ».

What future can he have in this championship?

«Winning the Scudetto no, but in the running for the Champions League, yes. Juve are not a bad team, but they are a non-team. It’s a messed up team, you don’t put it back together easily ».

Is there any team in the mid-range that has impressed you?

«Certainly Verona, I really like it. Looks like a Rangnick team to me. They press very high, they waste a lot of energy, for an hour they go to a thousand. Tudor does it with great conviction. If he raises the competition level and plays at his own pace for 70-75 minutes, then he can go a long way. And then let me tell you something about Caprari: he is 28 years old, he still has 4-5 years ahead at high levels, if I were great I would take him immediately ».