Scooby-Doo: Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried in the voice cast of the new film







The Warner Bros. Animation Group is officially working on the new animated film dedicated to the adventures of Scooby-Doo and his team, which debuted in 1969 with the famous animated series of Hanna-Barbera. This will be the third film adaptation of the cartoon after the 2002 and 2004 live actions directed by Raja Gosnelli.

Meanwhile Deadline confirms that Zac Efron And Amanda Seyfried will respectively voice Fred Jones and Daphne Blake and that the provisional title will be SCOOB. In directing will appear Tony Cervone, a veteran in the field of animation who boasts projects such as Fantastic Mr. Fox, Space Jam, Tom & Jerry and so on.







In addition to Efron and Seyfried, the names confirmed in the cast are Will Forte, who will play Shaggy, Gina Rodriguez will be Velma, Tracy Morgan will be Captain Caveman, and Frank Welker will once again voice the protagonist Scooby-Doo.

Chris Columbus, Pam Coats and Allison Abbate will serve as producers, while Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Dan Povenmire and Adam Sztykiel will serve as executive producers. The release date in theaters is instead set at May 2020.

We will soon review Efron in Extremely Wicked, biopic about Ted Bundy (the most famous and fearsome serial killer in US history) presented in January at the Sundance Film Festival, where he stars alongside Lily Collins, and in the new work of Harmony Korine The Beach Bum, alongside Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher and the rapper Snoop Dog.

In the movie McConaughey he is Moondog, a kind of vagabond, rebellious but lovable who lives his life without borders and who ends up stumbling into what are called “hilarious misadventures”.

Source: Deadline