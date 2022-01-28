Scooter 2022: the 10 most interesting news, with thermal or electric engine

While waiting for the colder season to come to an end, it’s time to start thinking about the arrival of spring, perhaps to be savored riding a new scooter. In the meantime, the 2021 market data relating to motorized two-wheelers are reassuring, with the year closing with a + 21.2% over 2020. Despite the declines in November, -2.4%, and December, -4% , the data released by Confindustria Ancma, the National Association of Cycle Motorcycle Accessories, testify to the great interest of Italians in the products of the reference industry, which in 2021 put more than 280 thousand vehicles on the market. Values ​​and numbers that not only describe pre-pandemic registration volumes, + 14.5% on 2019, but that bring the sector back to a market size that had not occurred since 2012. 151,153 vehicles corresponding to an increase of 21.3% always compared to the “anomalous” 2020. Numerous and varied, not only in displacements, but also in the type and context of use, the proposals for 2022. We have drawn up a small guide, with thermal or electric engine; this is our selection: Aprilia SR GT, FB Mondial Imola, KL-Motorcycle Brera X, Voge SR4, Yadea C1S, Bmw CE04, Honda Adv 350, Sym Joyride 300, Kymco Agility and Yamaha T-Max Tech. Let’s find out the models and their main features together.