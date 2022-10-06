Entertainment

Scooter Braun Regrets Rivalry With Taylor Swift After Selling His Masters

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 4 3 minutes read

In 2019, music manager Scooter Braun bought the masters rights from Taylor Swift to her first six albums. The deal, estimated to be worth more than $300 million, led to a public feud between Swift and Braun that ultimately led to Swift resolving to re-record her first six albums. Looking back, Braun wishes it had turned out differently.

Scooter Braun | Michel Tran/Getty Images

Scooter Braun called his Taylor Swift feud ‘puzzling’

Braun opened up about the controversy with Swift’s masters — and Swift’s public comments about it — in a 2021 interview with Variety.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 4 3 minutes read

Related Articles

This is how the love between the singer of Coldplay and the actress arose

4 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo accused of being at the origin of the divorce of a star couple in the USA!

6 mins ago

Ranking of the most famous Disney + series in Spain

15 mins ago

“Win everything with Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian selection”

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button