Scooter Braun Regrets Rivalry With Taylor Swift After Selling His Masters

In 2019, music manager Scooter Braun bought the masters rights from Taylor Swift to her first six albums. The deal, estimated to be worth more than $300 million, led to a public feud between Swift and Braun that ultimately led to Swift resolving to re-record her first six albums. Looking back, Braun wishes it had turned out differently.

Scooter Braun called his Taylor Swift feud ‘puzzling’

Braun opened up about the controversy with Swift’s masters — and Swift’s public comments about it — in a 2021 interview with Variety.

“I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had this reaction to the deal,” Braun said. “Everything that happened was very confusing and not based on anything factual. »

He went on to explain that he offered her a chance to redeem her masters, but claimed she turned it down. “I asked her to sit with me several times, but she refused,” Braun said. “I offered to resell the catalog to him and I went under NDA, but his team refused. It all sounds very unfortunate. Swift called him out on Tumblr for his “relentless and manipulative bullying” before and after the Masters controversy.

“What struck me the most was the word ‘bully,'” Braun said. “I am strongly against anyone being bullied. I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding.

Braun thought it was all a misunderstanding between the two parties. “I think when you’re successful, you’re misunderstood,” he said. “There will always be misconceptions because people want to see things the way they want to see them. But it would be really nice if we all gave each other a little grace.

Scooter Braun regrets how it all happened

Braun opened up about his remorse for the situation in a 2022 interview with NPR.

“The regret I have there is that I assumed that everyone, once the deal was done, was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, great, let’s do business together,” Braun said.

He talked about some of the things he learned from the deal. “When I entered into this agreement, I was under a very strict NDA with [Big Machine owner Scott Borchetta], and I couldn’t tell any artist. I wasn’t allowed to. I was not legally allowed to do that,” he said. “What I said to him was, ‘Hey, if any of the artists want to come back and join this, you gotta let me know.’ And he shared with me a letter that was made public that – you know, the artist you’re referring to said, “I don’t want to participate in my masters”. I decided, you know, not to do this deal, blah, blah, blah. So that was the idea I had.

“I was delighted to work with all the artists on the label. So when we finalized the deal, I started making phone calls to say, hey, I’m part of this. And before I could even do that, I made four phone calls; I started making these phone calls – all hell broke loose,” he continued. “So I think a lot of things got lost in translation. I think when you have a conflict with someone, it’s very hard to resolve it if you’re not willing to have a conversation.

Taylor re-records his first 6 albums

Ultimately, Swift will have her own new masters — and set new records in the process. She released the re-recorded albums Fearless (Taylor version) and Red (Taylor’s version) in 2021, and with “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”, Swift landed the longest song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in history.

