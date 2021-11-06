Scooters, the rules change New limits and banned sidewalks

Scooters, the rules change

New limits and prohibited sidewalks Approved the new law on the use of scooters in force from next July. From direction indicators to the helmet: that’s what changes

Como

Some rules have changed for the use of the electric scooter, a means of transport that in recent months has spread to all urban centers, including the capital of Lake Como. The rules have been enacted to improve safety: from 1 July 2022 vehicles sold on the Italian market must be equipped with braking and direction indicators (ie “arrows”); they cannot be driven by anyone who has not yet turned 14 and to be able to drive them, under the age of 18, it will still be mandatory to wear a helmet; it will also be forbidden to drive in the opposite direction (unfortunately a very common practice) with the exception of those roads with two-way cycle lanes. As for speed, another very sore point, the limit drops to 20 kilometers per hour, against the current 25. In pedestrian areas, however, it will not be possible to exceed 6 kilometers per hour (although it remains to be understood how it will be technically possible to establish any infringements).

And again: electric scooters will be able to circulate on urban roads where there is a speed limit of up to 50 kilometers per hour, in pedestrian areas and where there are mixed pedestrian-cycle paths. On the other hand, it is strictly forbidden to travel on the sidewalks (another very bad and widespread habit), along which only the hand push of the vehicle is allowed.

Cohabitation with scooters is now an established fact also in Como, as confirmed by the deputy commissioner of the local police Sergio D’Angelo: “We have made several reports in recent months, more or less always for the same type of violations, starting from the failure to use the reflective vest which is already mandatory at night, as well as its use, always after sunset , of front and rear warning lights ». Moreover, the imperfect visibility makes these vehicles extremely dangerous, for those who use them but also for other road users, be they motorists or motorcyclists.

Another issue is that of homologation: “We happened to proceed with the seizure of a scooter involved in an accident that did not comply with the regulations – continues the commissioner – The vehicle was equipped with a saddle higher than 54 centimeters beyond which the scooter cannot to be considered more as such but falls into the category of mopeds, with the consequence of being able to circulate only with insurance and driving license. But it can also happen to find models with a motor power greater than 500 watts, and for this reason they are also outlawed ».

The truth, confirms the local police, that by now scooters and electric bicycles can be found almost everywhere, and that they are used above all by delivery boys who carry out “delivery” services, that is, home delivery of food. Moreover, the fact that they have very low costs (just the euro for electric recharging, without taxation or insurance) makes them very attractive, even if no less dangerous.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED