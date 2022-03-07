scored a goal and thrilled the fans in England

2022-03-06
Robert Carloslegend of Real Madrid and the Brazilian team, he returned to the pitch this weekend at 48 years old and showed that he still maintains quality in a match played in England, where he represented a British pub team.
The historic left-back defended the colors of the Bull in the Barne Unitedfrom the town of Shrewsbury, after the club won the charity bid DreamTransfer on eBay last January.
Robert Carlos debuted in a friendly against Harlescott Rangersalso from the town of Shrewsbury and enrolled in the amateur league District Sunday League.
The world champions were the protagonists scoring a penalty goal, which thrilled the fans and left them satisfied with their performance despite the 4-3 loss suffered by their squad. After his goal, the veteran player was replaced.
In January it was confirmed that the ‘3’ would play for the Bull in the Barne and expressed his happiness to return to the courts. “I’m excited to play for the Bull in the Barne at Shrewsbury, paying tribute to when I almost signed for Birmingham City in the 1990s, a very close team,” he said. Robert Carlos.
“I have heard that the team has lost several players this season, so I hope that my training has been enough to help them win the game and give the Bull in the Barne fans what they want to see,” said the defender.
“Roberto Carlos is one of those legends who inspired so many young people to love soccer. I was completely shocked when I found out that Bull in the Barne won the Dream Transfer and that he would be playing alongside us at Shrewsbury,” said the club’s goalkeeper, ed speller.
The money raised by this charity bid was destined to Football Beyond Bordersa charitable association that helps young people in disadvantaged situations.