scored a goal and thrilled the fans in England

2022-03-06

Robert Carloslegend of Real Madrid and the Brazilian team, he returned to the pitch this weekend at 48 years old and showed that he still maintains quality in a match played in England, where he represented a British pub team.

Roberto Carlos signs an unusual contract with the Bull in the Barne

The historic left-back defended the colors of the Bull in the Barne Unitedfrom the town of Shrewsbury, after the club won the charity bid DreamTransfer on eBay last January.

Robert Carlos debuted in a friendly against Harlescott Rangersalso from the town of Shrewsbury and enrolled in the amateur league District Sunday League.

The world champions were the protagonists scoring a penalty goal, which thrilled the fans and left them satisfied with their performance despite the 4-3 loss suffered by their squad. After his goal, the veteran player was replaced.