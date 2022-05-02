Scorer against Mallorca, Depay wants to stay in Barcelona – Foot11.com

Already announced on departure, Memphis Depay has no intention of leaving Barça. The former OL striker made his future clear on Sunday after the Blaugranas’ victory against Mallorca. More

Arrived last summer in Catalonia from Lyon, Memphis Depay is experiencing a special season. The Dutch international, holder under the orders of Ronald Koeman at the start of the season, had a difficult winter. Between the injuries and the arrival of Xavi, who redistributed the cards in attack, the 28-year-old player struggled to establish himself in the eleven of Barça. That hasn’t stopped Depay from scoring 11 goals in 25 La Liga appearances this season and thus maintaining his confidence. In any case, the former Manchester United player has no intention of looking elsewhere at the end of the season.

Memphis Depay scored his 11th La Liga goal of the season against Mallorca on Sunday (iconsport)

Depay wants to stay, Xavi is not against

Scorer Sunday against Mallorca in the victory of Barça (2-1), Depay was invited to speak about his future after the meeting. “I came here wanting to play. I want to be important for the team next year and for many more years“, assured the Dutchman, who was recently announced on the departure. Indeed, Barça are considering placing Depay on the transfer list at the end of the season. Except that the behavior of the player lately seems to seduce his coach. Thus, a summer transfer is no longer certain if we believe the words of Xavi.

Indeed, the former Barça midfielder wanted to congratulate his player after his goal against Mallorca. “It is time to talk about the present. Memphis played because he is training very well, he had a fantastic week. I want players with that attitude, with the desire to make a difference. I was sometimes unfair to him, Xavi confessed. If he plays like that, he must play“. It remains to be seen whether Depay’s performances will suit the club’s management. The latter plan to part with several elements to reduce the payroll. Last I heard, Depay was one of them.