Scorers by nation: Cristiano Ronaldo, how far? | UEFA Nations League

Photo of James James21 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read

World top scorers in selection

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 117 goals in 189 appearances
Ali Daei (Iran) – 109, 148
Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 89, 142
Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 86, 162
Ferenc Puskás (Hungary and Spain) – 84, 89

Ronaldo’s top goals with Portugal

Top European scorers in selection

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 117 goals in 189 appearances
Ferenc Puskás (Hungary and Spain) – 84, 89
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 76, 133
Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75, 68
Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71, 137
Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68, 62
Robbie Keane (Eire) – 68, 146

Robert Lewandowski, second top scorer in activity (72 goals)


Robert Lewandowski, second top scorer in activity (72 goals)©AFP/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 68, 102
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) – 62, 121
Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 63, 125
Imre Schlosser (Hungary) – 59, 68
David Villa (Spain) – 59, 98﻿
Jan Koller (Czech Republic) – 55, 91
Joachim Streich (East Germany) – 55, 102
Wayne Rooney (England) – 53, 120
Poul Nielsen (Denmark) – 52, 38
Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark) – 52, 112
Thierry Henry (France) – 51, 123
Hakan Sükür (Turkey) – 51, 112
Lajos Tichy (Hungary) – 51, 72
Harry Kane (England) – 50, 73
Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 50, 102

Nations League, hat-trick against Switzerland


Ronaldo: his goals with Portugal

56 at home (including UEFA EURO 2004 and UEFA Nations League 2019 knockout stages)
34 outside
27 on neutral ground

Ronaldo has scored in 75 matches
62 victories
6 dummies
7 defeats

  • Doubled, tripled, quadrupled

19 doubled
8 triplets
2 quadruplets

Cristiano, he loves Sweden!


Cristiano, he loves Sweden!Getty Images

  • Favorite opponents and pet peeves

9 goals against Luxembourg,
7 goals against Lithuania and the Sweden
6 goals against Andorra and the Hungary
5 goals against Swiss, Armenia and the Latvia
4 goals against Estonia, Faroe, Hungary and Netherlands

0 goals against Italy Where England.

Top scorer in the Europe championship : qualifications included: 45 goals

EURO 2016, as a savior against Hungary

Top scorer in final phase of the European Championship : 14
Scored in 5 different EURO finals

Most goals in matches european nations competition : 97

Top scorer in World Cup qualifiers: 34

First goalscorer in UEFA finals Nations League : against Switzerland (semi-finals, 05/06/2019, Porto) – and first hat-trick

Source link

