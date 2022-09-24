Scorers by nation: Cristiano Ronaldo, how far? | UEFA Nations League

World top scorers in selection

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 117 goals in 189 appearances

Ali Daei (Iran) – 109, 148

Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 89, 142

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 86, 162

Ferenc Puskás (Hungary and Spain) – 84, 89

Ronaldo’s top goals with Portugal

Top European scorers in selection

Ferenc Puskás (Hungary and Spain) – 84, 89

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 76, 133

Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75, 68

Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71, 137

Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68, 62

Robbie Keane (Eire) – 68, 146





Robert Lewandowski, second top scorer in activity (72 goals)©AFP/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 68, 102

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) – 62, 121

Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 63, 125

Imre Schlosser (Hungary) – 59, 68

David Villa (Spain) – 59, 98﻿

Jan Koller (Czech Republic) – 55, 91

Joachim Streich (East Germany) – 55, 102

Wayne Rooney (England) – 53, 120

Poul Nielsen (Denmark) – 52, 38

Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark) – 52, 112

Thierry Henry (France) – 51, 123

Hakan Sükür (Turkey) – 51, 112

Lajos Tichy (Hungary) – 51, 72

Harry Kane (England) – 50, 73

Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 50, 102

Nations League, hat-trick against Switzerland



Ronaldo: his goals with Portugal

56 at home (including UEFA EURO 2004 and UEFA Nations League 2019 knockout stages)

34 outside

27 on neutral ground

Ronaldo has scored in 75 matches

62 victories

6 dummies

7 defeats

Doubled, tripled, quadrupled

19 doubled

8 triplets

2 quadruplets





Cristiano, he loves Sweden!Getty Images

Favorite opponents and pet peeves

9 goals against Luxembourg,

7 goals against Lithuania and the Sweden

6 goals against Andorra and the Hungary

5 goals against Swiss, Armenia and the Latvia

4 goals against Estonia, Faroe, Hungary and Netherlands

0 goals against Italy Where England.

Top scorer in the Europe championship : qualifications included: 45 goals

EURO 2016, as a savior against Hungary

Top scorer in final phase of the European Championship : 14

Scored in 5 different EURO finals

Most goals in matches european nations competition : 97

Top scorer in World Cup qualifiers: 34

First goalscorer in UEFA finals Nations League : against Switzerland (semi-finals, 05/06/2019, Porto) – and first hat-trick