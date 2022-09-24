Scorers by nation: Cristiano Ronaldo, how far? | UEFA Nations League
World top scorers in selection
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 117 goals in 189 appearances
Ali Daei (Iran) – 109, 148
Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 89, 142
Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 86, 162
Ferenc Puskás (Hungary and Spain) – 84, 89
Top European scorers in selection
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 117 goals in 189 appearances
Ferenc Puskás (Hungary and Spain) – 84, 89
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 76, 133
Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75, 68
Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71, 137
Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68, 62
Robbie Keane (Eire) – 68, 146
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 68, 102
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) – 62, 121
Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 63, 125
Imre Schlosser (Hungary) – 59, 68
David Villa (Spain) – 59, 98
Jan Koller (Czech Republic) – 55, 91
Joachim Streich (East Germany) – 55, 102
Wayne Rooney (England) – 53, 120
Poul Nielsen (Denmark) – 52, 38
Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark) – 52, 112
Thierry Henry (France) – 51, 123
Hakan Sükür (Turkey) – 51, 112
Lajos Tichy (Hungary) – 51, 72
Harry Kane (England) – 50, 73
Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 50, 102
Ronaldo: his goals with Portugal
56 at home (including UEFA EURO 2004 and UEFA Nations League 2019 knockout stages)
34 outside
27 on neutral ground
Ronaldo has scored in 75 matches
62 victories
6 dummies
7 defeats
- Doubled, tripled, quadrupled
19 doubled
8 triplets
2 quadruplets
- Favorite opponents and pet peeves
9 goals against Luxembourg,
7 goals against Lithuania and the Sweden
6 goals against Andorra and the Hungary
5 goals against Swiss, Armenia and the Latvia
4 goals against Estonia, Faroe, Hungary and Netherlands
…
0 goals against Italy Where England.
Top scorer in the Europe championship : qualifications included: 45 goals
Top scorer in final phase of the European Championship : 14
Scored in 5 different EURO finals
Most goals in matches european nations competition : 97
Top scorer in World Cup qualifiers: 34
First goalscorer in UEFA finals Nations League : against Switzerland (semi-finals, 05/06/2019, Porto) – and first hat-trick