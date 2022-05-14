Scorn Creators Clarify Release Date After Recent Delays

Share

This Alien-inspired shooter is coming to Xbox in 2022 as a console exclusive.

After the Starfield and Redfall delays announced yesterday by Bethesda, many users wonder what will happen to the rest of the games that come exclusively to Xbox Series X|S and they still don’t have a very clear release date. It is the case of Atomic Heart or Scorngames that could relieve the pressure on Xbox by running out of two of its big bets for 2022. In the case of Scorn, those responsible have confirmed on social networks that they are going ahead with their intention to leave in 2022.

Specifically, Scorn targets October 2022, still no specific day. At least, that is what the official account of the game on Twitter has commented upon being mentioned in a conversation of a group of fans who asked the creators of Scorn and Atomic Heart, please, not to be delayed to 2023 as well.

We’re still on track for launching this October. — Scorn (@scorn_game) May 13, 2022

“The story of Scorn takes place in a nightmarish universe of strange figures and gloomy setting. The game is based on a terrifying concept: being drawn into a new universe. Isolated and lost in this dream world, you will explore in a non-linear way the different interconnected regions Each location has its own theme, puzzles, and characters that are essential to creating a cohesive world,” we can read on the Xbox website.

This may be the first game confirmed at the Xbox and Bethesda conference in June

Xbox Game Pass, the big bet

After the delay of Starfield and Redfall, many eyes they point to Xbox Game Pass as the last trick in order to mitigate the effects of losing two such important launches towards the end of the year. Apart from Scorn and Atomic Heart, which will be released to the service as third party games, it would not be unreasonable to think that with the absence of two of its own releases, Microsoft will go to publishers to guarantee some more release on Xbox Game Pass. Recall that to bring Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy would have paid between 5 and 10 million dollars.

