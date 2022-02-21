Scorpio, horoscope for Monday, February 21, 2022 | Scorpio Horoscopes

Scorpio, your horoscope tells us that with the energy of Mars and Venus from your 3rd house you can be very effusive and energetic when you communicate, due to the emotional charge you have inside. It is important that you take care of how you bring out these emotions because you could be very exaggerated and energetic and create tense situations.
With the force that Mercury, Fortune and Saturn exert on you from your 4th house, you will improve aspects within your family at an intellectual level and in philosophy of life. The results will be so beneficial that you can really enjoy your home and living with your family.
The Stellium made up of Saturn, Mercury and Fortune from your 5th house will make you very dedicated in those activities that reflect your passions and with this you will be able to communicate with people related to your passions, receive praise and recognition for how well you do it.
Astral calendar: week of February 21 to 27
Neptune, Jupiter and the Sun from your 6th house indicate that your health will be good but you must take care of the flow of emotions, otherwise you could generate obstructions in yourself that will not be favorable at all.
With Neptune, Jupiter and the Sun from your 6th house you will have a more effective and focused intuition to improve your work and the environment in which you do it.
Scorpio, with the energy of Sagittarius from your 2nd house, you will use your skills and knowledge effectively to improve your income. Trust what you know and work hard to be able to achieve it.
With the energy of the planet Uranus from your 7th house, you will have the desire to connect in a much more intellectual and mental way with the people who interest you as a couple. It is likely that the internet is the medium through which things happen and where you can best function.
Love: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn
Friendship: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces
Work: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius
Sexual Energy: Good
The energy of the Moon from your 1st house makes you extremely perceptive and intuitive but transforms your personality, making it more introspective. Take care of the way you express yourself because you have a natural tendency not to say what happens to you and that is something harmful for you.
Listen here our podcast
spirit photographs