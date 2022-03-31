Scotiabank appoints new CEO for the Dominican Republic

scotiabank announced today that it will appoint Gonzalo Gil as CEO and Country Head from scotiabank Dominican Republic as of May 1, 2022, subject to regulatory approvals.

He will replace the current CEO and Country HeadGonzalo Parral, who, after a career of more than 10 years in scotiabankyou will be leaving the bank as of May 31, 2022.

Gil is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience in the corporate and financial services industry.

“Gonzalo Gil is fully qualified to lead scotiabank Dominican Republic. Since joining scotiabank Peru in 2007, he has been in charge of roles of progressively greater responsibility in the areas of Corporate, Commercial and Investment Banking, until his appointment as Senior Vice President of Wholesale Banking in Peru,” said Anya Schnoor, Executive Vice President Caribbean , Central America and Uruguay of scotiabank.

He assured that he is a recognized leader in the financial services industry and has the right balance of technical skills and leadership qualities necessary to continue generating growth for the Bank in the Dominican Republic.

“He has consistently demonstrated a focus on the client relationship, and we are confident that he is uniquely qualified to contribute to long-term success in the Dominican Republic,” he said.

He thanked Gonzalo Parral for his dedication and commitment to scotiabank Dominican Republic.