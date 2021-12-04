Scotland, 86, finds lost wedding ring in a potato field 50 years ago

“I dug 90 holes. Searching, I found many other rings, but also pieces of metal and cans – explained MacPhee, who runs the Nunton House hostel in Benbecula – After three days, I finally found the ring. I was amazed. It was my best discovery. I was just lucky. “

As reported by the Bbc, MacSween had lost the ring while harvesting potatoes in the late 1960s. “I noticed it when I returned home – said the 86-year-old -. I then went back to look for him several times but I never found him”. Her husband, John, to whom the woman had been married since July 1958 and who died a few years ago, then bought her a new one.

The discovery – When MacPhee showed up at her door with the ring, the 86-year-old couldn’t believe it. “He said to me: ‘I have something to show you,” said the woman. “It was very exciting to find him,” MacPhee concluded.