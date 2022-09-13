Scotland: Restaurant destroyed after owner mocked queen’s death

The owner of the restaurant published a video in which she celebrated the death of Queen Elizabeth II with champagne, causing fury against her to be unleashed.

Police in Scotland had to attend an emergency restaurant after receiving a call claiming that a group of angry people were destroying the facilities, all after a post on Facebook where the owner of the premises shared a video mocking the death of the queen Isabel and even celebrating with champagne.

Said images would have unleashed a wave of fury and indignation among the civilians who attacked the business, reported the local media Newsweek, the same day of the death of the queen, the owner of the food establishment decided to celebrate.

Our local fish and chip shops react to the Queens death.. I’m utterly speechless. This is Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop in Muir of Ord in Scotland, I’m speechless. “Lizard Liz is dead” written on her board and opening a bottle of champagne… pic.twitter.com/ePuuWsuuG9 — Dave (@DavidMackayy) September 8, 2022

Jacki Pickett, owner of Jaki Fish and Chip Shops, in Muir of Ord, shared the video showing herself opening a bottle after learning of the British monarch’s death.

Although the original video was removed from the Facebook account, multiple accounts had already downloaded and shared the video again. In the images, a woman is seen, presumably Pickett, holding a bottle and a blackboard with the message: “Lizard Liz is dead London Bridge has fallen.”

Seconds later, the woman begins to spray the contents of the bottle in front of the restaurant. In the original audio, the woman can be heard saying the same phrase that she has written on the board, to end the video the woman described the situation as “absolutely brilliant”.

“Disgusting”, “Shame”, “I hope you have karma”, “I will never eat fish and chips there again”, were some of the comments that were not long in coming.

A crowd of locals gathered in front of the business where they caused damage, the authorities had to escort the woman out and close the establishment to prevent other civilians from trying to cause more damage.

