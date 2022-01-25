Scotland Yard opens an investigation into Downing Street parties during the lockdown

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into the scandal partygate for the holidays a Downing Street in alleged violation of the anti-Covid rules. The announcement was made by the commander of the Met Police Cressida Dick. British police will investigate “impartially” e “Without fear of power” on eight of the 17 parties which took place in the premier’s residence Boris Johnson it’s at Whitehall in the last two years. Dick added that he understands the “deep worry public “for the allegations, but also acknowledged that the” vast majority of people acted responsibly “and” suffered considerable losses during the pandemic “.

The latest accusations against the British premier rained down on Monday thanks to the revelations of Itv News who told of a birthday party organized by his wife Carrie at 10 Downing Street on June 19, 2020which took part in about 30 people (including many officials) in violation of the anti-Covid rules in force at the time. The event, complete with a birthday cake, would take place in the afternoon inside the Cabinet Roomwhere the cabinet.

As always reported by Itv, in the evening some friends of the family would have been housed upstairs in the official residence of the Tory Prime Minister in a further violation of the rules. Downing Street’s response to the revelations was immediate: “This is totally false. In line with the measures of the time, that evening the prime minister hosted a small number of family members “.

For other party-related episodes, Johnson already has apologized on two occasions as parties as the country underwent restrictions to contain the pandemic have surfaced over the past few weeks. Among the various accusations also that relating to a party of April 16 lastcomplete with alcohol and music ad high volumethe evening before the funeral of Prince Philipthat the Queen Elizabeth II she cried alone because the lockdown imposed by the British authorities did not allow participation in the religious function in the private chapel of Windso Castler.