Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner star in a strong fight in “The Kardashians”

Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner after having one of the favorite friendly relationships within the kardashian-jenner family, staged one of the most controversial fights in the most recent episode of “The Kardashians”.

After Scott Disick felt excluded from the controversial family after the Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker engagement He called out Kris Jenner for not inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner, later questioning Kendall Jenner for not inviting him to her birthday party.

When questioned by Scott Disick on itthe model replied: “I didn’t really invite anyone to my birthday”However, the businessman reacted by saying that everyone was present.

Before the comment of Scott Disick, Kendall Jenner replied that neither Kris Jenner nor Kourtney Kardashian they had attended. However, the businessman commented that he was referring to his intimate dinner, not his birthday party.

Knowing that she had made a mistake, the model reacted: “Literally, only Kourtney and Travis came. That wasn’t a party.” To which Scott Disick mentioned: “Not in a million years Kendall wouldn’t invite me to a birthday dinner.

Kris Jenner, in an attempt to defend her daughter, claimed that it was not a “birthday dinner”, while Kendall admitted the fact that the meal was to celebrate her birthday. Scott noted: “So why didn’t they invite me to that?”

In another episode of “The Kardashians”, Scott Disick opened up to Khloé Kardashian and he confessed to feeling excluded from the family since the relationship of his ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker began.