Scott Disick banned by the Kardashians

Once ubiquitous, Scott Disick has become persona non grata among the Kardashians. However, he tried everything to keep a foothold in the family…

• Read also: Kim Kardashian denies damaging Marilyn Monroe’s dress

• Read also: Kendall Jenner is single again

Since the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, married Travis Barker, the situation has deteriorated significantly between Scott Disick and the rest of the clan. “The sad truth is that they had to choose between him and Kourtney”, summarizes a source to the magazine Star. Inevitably, the Kardashians have chosen blood. In 2014, the clan had however sworn to him that he would forever be part of the family, following the sudden death of his two parents. For years, the 39-year-old model has indeed held a strong place with the Kardashians, even after her separation from Kourtney. When the eldest of the family crossed paths with Travis, however, everything changed for Scott. “Instead of being happy to see her fall in love again, he became very bitter”, mentions the same source. “He even tried to convince her that she was making a mistake!”



Photo: Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spin the perfect love.

• Read also: Travis Barker rushed to hospital

He would have seen himself with Khloé!

By taking a dislike to Travis Barker, Scott Disick has alienated the Kardashians in full, starting of course with Kourtney. “She used to keep the door open for him to see the kids as often as possible,” the source recalls. However, the mother of Mason, Penelope and Reign ended up having the locks changed, to prevent him from coming to annoy her at any time. “Scott left him no other choice,” the source points out. Humiliated, he tried to seduce Khloé, Kourtney’s sister, to keep a foothold with the Kardashians. “He saw a way to get back to sitting at the family table,” another source says. Unfortunately for him, Khloé also distanced himself, as explained by this second source. “She likes him, but Scott just isn’t her type!”



Photo: Getty Images Khloé Kardashian sees Scott as a friend, not a potential boyfriend!

• Read also: Ray J claims Kim Kardashian orchestrated the leak of their famous sextape

SEE ALSO: After cheating on Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, a new father, apologizes to her

SEE ALSO: KIM KARDASHIAN SUED BY FORMER EMPLOYEES