Scott Disick Dating History: From Kourtney Kardashian to Amelia Hamlin

With the exception of Kourtney Kardashian, it’s safe to say Scott DisickDating history follows a pattern. The reality TV personality has been linked to several young women in recent years.

Fans were first introduced to 1983-born Disick as Kardashian’s boyfriend in season 1 of Keeping up with the Kardashians, which aired in 2007. While their relationship was rocky, the duo went on to welcome three children: Mason (born 2009), Penelope (2012), and Reign (2014).

After dating on and off for nearly a decade, Disick and Kardashian called it quits for good in 2015. After their split, the Flip it like Disick the star has been spotted with several different women, calling himself a “fucked up, horrible sex addict” after Kourtney, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian confronted him for secretly inviting a woman to their family trip to Costa Rica in 2017.

“I feel really relieved that we had this dinner conversation, and now I can move on,” Kourtney said during an episode of the show in May 2017. “It’s been nonsense for 10 years, like ups and downs, so it’s like the last door closed. Had finished. »

Disick then backtracked and denied being a sex addict.

“I would say I think it’s a bit rude that everyone keeps calling me a sex addict. I just like sex, but I’m not a sex addict,” he said. E ! New in July 2017. “I said that humorously and jokingly on the show and now I’m being billed as such, and I’m not. I love sex, but I’m not addicted.

After being linked to a string of models, Disick began a long-term relationship with Sophie Richie, who is 15 years younger than him. The duo were first spotted together in May 2017. We Weekly announced in September that they were officially an item.

After a three-year romance, Disick and Richie broke up in August 2020. While he was later spotted dating models Bella Banos, Megan Blake Irwin and Amelia Gray Hamlinsaid an insider We that the domestic pinball will always have love for the mother of his children.

‘Scott has always loved Kourtney,’ source says exclusively We in November 2020. “The door is open on her side in case she ever wants to bring their relationship back to a romantic place. »

