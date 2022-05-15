Scott Disick: his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian would have changed since the arrival of Travis Barker

They formed an emblematic couple for nearly nine years, before finally separating in 2015. Despite a relationship of ups and downs, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have nevertheless managed to stay close for the sake of their three children: Mason (12 years old), Penelope (9 years old) and Reign (7 years old). But it looks like their ties are changing since the reality star found love again in the arms of Blink-182 star Travis Barker, to whom she’s been married since early April. In any case, this is what his ex-companion asserts in the first episode of “The Kardashians”, the new reality show of the clan available since this Thursday, April 14.

“It was a huge adjustment to lose Kourtney as a girlfriend, but now it’s become a huge adjustment to lose her as a best friend. Now we really are more co-parents. I would say it’s probably one of the most difficult things in my life, ”he begins in front of Khloé Kardashian. A delicate situation which does not however prevent him from wanting the happiness of his ex-companion, just like his. “Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as difficult as it may be, it allows me to move forward,” he continues.

“Not knowing anything is super hurtful”

Following his exchange, Scott Disick also claims that it is difficult for him to get away from his in-laws, he who sometimes feels “excluded” since the arrival of Travis Barker. “Feeling left out and not knowing anything is super hurtful, especially when I have no other family to turn to,” he says. His parents died successively at the end of 2013. “I prefer to be surrounded by them [Kourtney et Travis] and my family than not at all. »