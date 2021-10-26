News

Scott Disick is not very happy with his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement

I don’t know about you, but since I learned of the engagement between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, only one question haunts me: but how did Scott Disick take it?

We know that, to put it mildly, he is not very enthusiastic about this love story. He commented, quite sourly, with her toxic ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, who has seen fit to post the whole conversation on Instagram. Action that resulted in a gigantic domino effect: Kourtney he would have decided to clear the contacts with him, keeping only those relating to the children, and his girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, left him after a year of relationship.

So, in this not-so-rosy picture, the news of an imminent marriage must not have been pleasant, considering also that the founder of Poosh, in more than 10 years of relationship and three children together, she never wanted to marry Scott.

According to people close to him who have spoken to some US tabloids, he is “beside himself with anger” and “very sad”. Specifically, he would have preferred to know about the thing before it happened and not after it has already happened and he is, moreover, “really jealous that things are working so well for Kourtney above all because he would have liked to try again, once again, to make things work, but now it is clear to him that he no longer has a chance ». And, to complete the picture, the same sources report that now “He feels very lonely and is going through one of the most difficult times of his life.”

To overcome this bad blow, Scott would have decided to dedicate himself 100% to his children, trying to keep his family together despite everything. Something tells me that this story will not end like this: we will see some good ones!

