Scott Disick: Kourtney Karsashian’s ex victim of a violent car accident, the photos revealed

Scott Disick, ex-husband of Kourtney Kardashian, was victim of a violent car accident, which occurred this Sunday, August 21 in the middle of the afternoon. The facts took place in a residential area in Calabasas, a city in Los Angeles County, United States. Driving a Lamborghini Urus, the father of Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick, violently rammed a mailbox located in front of a house, before seeing his vehicle completely overturned by the violence of the impact.

According to information from TMZScott Disick would have miraculously escaped, with a small cut on the level of the head and other minor injuries. Luckily, no other people were injured in the accident, and no other cars were involved. According to the first police information, Scott Disick was not intoxicated, and was alone in his vehicle.

The implicated speed

If, for now, the police are investigating what could have caused such an accidentthe latter argue that the speed could be one of the main factors. The photos of the impact, revealed by our colleagues, show how dramatic the damage could have been. On the pictures, we can see the wreckage of the vehicle completely overturned in the middle of the road, broken windows and severely damaged bodywork. For his part, Scott Disick, who refused medical treatment after his accident, could be towed from the scene.

An accident which is reminiscent of that of actress Anne Heche, who died on August 12 as a result of his injuries after several days of hospitalization. The drama also took place in a residential area in Los Angeles.