Scott Disick Says He Lost Kourtney Kardashian As ‘Best Friend’

During the first episode of the new Hulu series, “The Kardashians”, Scott Disick opened up to Khloé Kardashian about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship.

Scott Disick is still searching for his place in the Kardashian family ever since he and Kourtney Kardashian went their separate ways. The 38-year-old dad has opened up about his relationship with the mother of his children, and how he’s coping with his romance with fiancé, Travis Barker. “Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as difficult as it is, it allows me to finally be able to move on,” he revealed while speaking to Khloé Kardashian, during the first episode of the new Hulu series, “The Kardashians”.

The 42-year-old model and businesswoman were together for nearly a decade before splitting for good in 2015. The two share three children, Mason (12), Penelope (9) and Reign ( 7 years). If the former couple has not been together for several years now, Scott admitted to feeling sidelined by the rest of the family. “Feeling left out and not being told anything is very hurtful, especially when I have no other family to go to. I’d rather be with Kourtney and Travis and be with my family than not at all.”

“One of the hardest things in my life”

He also touched on the friendship he had with Kourtney, something they haven’t really had since she’s been with her fiancé. “It was awful losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s getting so awful losing her as a best friend. Now we’re really just co-parents. I would say it’s probably one of the hardest things in my life.”

But, despite everything, Scott Disick wants Kris Jenner’s daughter to be happy. “I understand what the big picture is. She’s really good and I believe it’s real,” he said.

