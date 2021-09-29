Scott Eastwood is Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to this deepfake video

It’s only a matter of time before the X-Men make their official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and with them fans expect to see the debut of a new version sooner or later. Wolverine, a character who has been played alone in the cinema for several years Hugh Jackman. Scott Eastwood is an ideal candidate?

For a YouTube user Scott Eastwood would be the ideal candidate to replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and to convince his audience he then made a deepfake video in which he replaces the expressions of Clint’s son on Jackman’s face and body as Logan. With the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney, the cinematic exploitation rights of the X-Men they’re back at Marvel Studios, so it’s only a matter of time before they’re introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe; we already know that i Fantastic 4 they will make their film debut scheduled for theatrical release no earlier than 2023, as the last film in Phase 4 of this cinematic universe.

Asked previously about the possibility of taking over the role vacated by Jackman, Scott Eastwood would be happy to be the new Wolverine for Marvel. For Eastwood, in that case, it would be the achievement of a second role in the world of cinecomics, having already played GQ Edwards in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad for the Extended Universe of DC. “I love Wolverine,” Eastwood replied rumors of a possible fan-cast rumored among fans. “He’s one of my favorite comic book characters of all time. He’s a renegade. Totally badass. You know, the kind of character who breaks the rules, the kind I prefer.” When asked if he would ever agree to play him in the future, he replied: “100%”.

You can visualize Eastwood as Wolverine in this fan art made by a fan.